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Will there be ‘Survivor’ 51? Jeff Probst hints at possible celeb castaways in next season’s ‘Open Era’

The long-running competition series, ‘Survivor’, will return with Season 51 this fall on CBS.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of host Jeff Probst from the CBS series 'Survivor' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Survivor)
A still of host Jeff Probst from the CBS series 'Survivor' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Survivor)

After thrilling three months, 'Survivor 50' found its winner on May 20. Host Jeff Probst declared Aubry Bracco as the show's latest winner during the live finale held in Los Angeles. The four-time 'Survivor' contestant lifted the trophy and won the cash prize of $2 million, leaving Jonathan Young and Joe Hunter behind in the race. The long-running competition series is already looking ahead and has not wasted any time in introducing the show's next installment. 'Survivor 51' was renewed earlier this year in January and will return this fall, as per CBS's primetime schedule for 2026-2027.

Right after the 'Season 50' finale, the show's official account dropped a sneak peek of the next season. Probst revealed on May 19 that filming for the next season had already wrapped up in Fiji, according to Gold Derby. He also teased that 'Season 51' will be "launching us into something new," calling it a "shape-shifting game" with "dangerous new elements" never seen before, alongside fan-favorite twists and advantages from the show's storied history. After the all-star format of Season 50, 'Survivor' is ready to hit refresh and add fresh faces from diverse backgrounds. Fans got the first look at the 20 contestants who will compete in 'Season 51: The Open Era.' The upcoming season will return to its tried-and-tested two tribe format for the first time since Season 40 (2020). The 20 players will be split into two tribes of 10 players each.  

An image of Devin Way (second from left) from the sets of 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: : Instagram | @thedevinway)
An image of Devin Way (second from left) from the sets of 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @thedevinway)

CBS has not announced the cast for 'Season 51,' but The U.S. Sun has named several players who will be seen next season. The 33-year-old actor Devin Way will be competing in 'Survivor 51.' Fans may recognize him for his stints on shows like 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Sistas,' 'Queer as Folk,' and in 'The Comeback.' The former WWE NXT star Brady Booker, who may be known to wrestling fans as Bodhi Hayward, is also one of the contestants next season. Others include the marketing coordinator Daniel Kilby from London, Ontario, the mental health therapist Eric Macksoud from Sunderland, Massachusetts, the airport operations worker Rob Antonson from Boston, Massachusetts, 'The Boys's actress Ana Sani from Toronto, and the obstetrics and gynaecology (OBGYN) physician Sharonda Renee from Berea, Kentucky. 

An image of actress Ana Sani (Image Source: Instagram | @anasani14)
An image of actress Ana Sani (Image Source: Instagram | @anasani14)

The former Pride director Kristin Flickinger from Santa Barbara, California, the HR executive Cristian Chavez from Salt Lake City, Utah, the attorney Alexis Levine from Atlanta, Georgia, Ori Jean-Charles from Monsey, New York, attorney Patt Cannaday from Norfolk, Virginia, the model and content creator is Lewis Kelly from Puerto Rico, Thien An Nguyen from Fort Worth, Texas, and Carter Krull from Rock Rapids, Iowa will also be seen in 'Survivor 51,' as per the outlet. We will have to wait for the official list to confirm the players. 'Season 51' does not have an official release date, but it will return to its Wednesday 8 p.m. slot this fall on CBS. Similar to previous seasons, the show's next chapter will air on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+. 

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