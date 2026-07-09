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When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 start? Premiere date, episode schedule and where to watch

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 will feature the exciting Time Trip theme and include the highly anticipated 1,000th original episode of the show
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
'Big Brother' Season 28 host Julie Chen Moonves (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @cbstv)
'Big Brother' Season 28 host Julie Chen Moonves (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @cbstv)

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 will premiere on Thursday, July 9, 2026, with a 90-minute episode. Longtime fans have been eagerly waiting for the show’s upcoming season, especially after the host, Julie Chen Moonves, recently revealed the cast. Notably, after premiere week, new episodes of the reality show will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS, with Paramount+ streaming them the next day. Viewers will need the Paramount+ Premium plan to stream live. Additionally, fans can keep up with the drama through live feeds available on the streaming platform. For the first time, the show will also allow viewers to enjoy live feeds on YouTube for a limited time via CBS’s channel.

Chuk Anyanwu in a promo image for 'Big Brother' Season 28 (Image Source: Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)
Chuk Anyanwu in a promo image for 'Big Brother' Season 28 (Image Source: Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 will feature the exciting Time Trip theme and include the highly anticipated 1,000th original episode of the fan-favorite show. Soon, viewers will get to watch a new batch of 14 houseguests enter the legendary house and meet each other. Set to feature the “most programming hours” ever, CBS hinted that there will be “possible showmances" and "Zingbot craziness.” During the premiere episode, the host will catch viewers up on everything that has happened in the house and reveal what the housemates have been doing since entering the competition. 

A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the theme (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)
A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the theme (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)

According to the show, “the season is bound to deliver a summer of unexpected moments.” The Time Trip theme will introduce “the ultimate twist” along with “new powers and challenges.” CBS mentions that the theme is inspired by “decades like the ‘80s and ‘90s, and cultural touchstones like Y2K.” The housemates for Season 28 include participants from different backgrounds and professions. While one is a rocket scientist, another is an MMA fighter. Others include Ashley Trail, 24, a bartender from Alton, Illinois; a drag queen, Salina EsTitties, aka Jason De Puy; Mallory Aurichio, 24, a rocket scientist, from Township of Washington, N.J.; and Chuk Anyanwu, 27, from Dallas, Texas.

A still of Jason De Puy as himself, as well as Salina EsTitties (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @bigbrothercbs; (R) @estitties)
A still of Jason De Puy as himself and Salina EsTitties (Image Source: Instagram | (L) @bigbrothercbs; (R) @estitties)

Following the premiere on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, ‘Big Brother: Unlocked’ will air the following night at the same time on the same network. Superfan Jerry O’Connell will join the celebrity panelists Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur. Apart from unseen footage, fans will also get to see past contestants reflecting on the show’s ongoing season while decoding the most iconic moments and gameplay from past installments.

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