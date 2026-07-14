MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Ariana Madix responds to ‘Love Island USA’ exit rumors after explosive Season 8 finale

The 'Love Island USA' host addressed fan speculation and reflected on her future with the Peacock dating franchise.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Ariana Madix attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)
Ariana Madix attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

Ariana Madix has responded to speculation that she could be leaving 'Love Island USA' after the Season 8 finale. The discussion began after Madix posted a TikTok video on Monday, July 13, featuring moments from her time filming the finale. A viewer asked in the comments whether it was her “last season hosting.” Madix rejected the suggestion with a three-word response: “Why would it be.” The exchange took place as viewers continued to discuss the future of the Peacock dating series after the finale. Madix did not announce an exit or describe the episode as her farewell to the show. Her answer instead pushed back on the concern that she had completed her final season as host.

Madix became the host of 'Love Island USA' in Season 6 after her departure from 'Vanderpump Rules.' She had appeared in the franchise before taking over the main hosting role, but Season 6 marked the start of her run as host. Us Weekly linked the show’s rise in viewership to the period after Madix joined, although she said several factors contributed to its growth. During a June interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the reality show host said she would like to think she had become a part of the show’s success, adding, “There’s so many factors that have gone into the success of the show… so I’d love to think that I’m kind of part of the fabric of that.”

The cast of 'Love Island USA' Season 6 is to be revealed tomorrow as Ariana Madix gets ready to debut as host in Peacock's show (YouTube/Peacock)
Ariana Madix in 'Love Island USA' Season 6 (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock)

Her work on the series also led to Madix receiving her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. She has explained that hosting requires her to connect with the Islanders while also taking control of the room when she enters the villa. Madix said producers are not standing beside her during those moments, meaning she is responsible for guiding the scene and addressing the contestants.

Madix has also discussed how she prepares before returning to Fiji for filming. She said she increases her work in the gym because she wants to enter the villa feeling confident and prepared to host. “I want to feel confident. I want to feel sexy. I want to feel like I have an authority when I walk into the villa,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. She also works on the performance side of the job and the confidence needed to address the Islanders without producers appearing alongside her. According to Madix, the position requires her to balance empathy for the contestants with the ability to command the room. 

A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the host, Ariana Madix (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the host, Ariana Madix (Image Source: YouTube | Peacock) 

The host already has another confirmed role in the franchise. Madix said she will return to host 'Love Island Games' Season 3, which is scheduled to arrive in 2027. She will also be hosting ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion which releases on August 31. She said the job leaves her creatively fulfilled and gives her a performance outlet that feels similar to appearing on stage. Madix added that she enjoys connecting with each new group of Islanders and could see herself continuing as a host for “quite some time.” Although the Us Weekly report did not include an announcement about the next main season, Madix's response addressed the exit concern raised after the Season 8 finale. 'Love Island USA' Season 8 is streaming on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Big Brother’ EPs reveal why they brought back controversial contestant Angela Murray: ‘She’s a disruptor’
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother’ EPs reveal why they brought back controversial contestant Angela Murray: ‘She’s a disruptor’

Angela Murray finished in sixth place in ‘Big Brother’ Season 26 after Leah Peters was evicted during a double eviction
9 hours ago
When does the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 air? Full release schedule explained
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

When does the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 air? Full release schedule explained

‘Married at First Sight’s upcoming episodes will introduce more Seattleites moving ahead and meeting their partners.
12 hours ago
Who is Johnny Gilbert? ‘Jeopardy!’ celebrates longtime announcer’s 98th birthday with a special tribute
REALITY TV

Who is Johnny Gilbert? ‘Jeopardy!’ celebrates longtime announcer’s 98th birthday with a special tribute

‘Jeopardy!’ celebrated announcer Johnny Gilbert’s 98th birthday with a special tribute that had former contestants sharing heartfelt memories.
14 hours ago
How can you join Netflix’s ‘Monopoly’? Streaming giant opens casting for $2M reality competition
REALITY TV

How can you join Netflix’s ‘Monopoly’? Streaming giant opens casting for $2M reality competition

The fans of reality TV competitions are invited to apply for the upcoming board-game-inspired show.
14 hours ago
Will ‘In The City’ return for Season 2? What we know as Bravo fans await the ‘Summer House’ spinoff reunion
REALITY TV

Will ‘In The City’ return for Season 2? What we know as Bravo fans await the ‘Summer House’ spinoff reunion

‘In The City’ Season 1 featured familiar Bravo personalities including Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and others
15 hours ago
Is Kenzie joining ‘DWTS’? Fans convinced after Ezra Sosa's Mirrorball remark
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Is Kenzie joining ‘DWTS’? Fans convinced after Ezra Sosa's Mirrorball remark

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 star Kenzie Annis, who was paired with Dylan Wrona, left a lasting impact on viewers
16 hours ago
‘In the City’ reunion sneak peek: Amanda faces ‘diabolical’ accusation before claiming Kyle cheated on her
REALITY TV

‘In the City’ reunion sneak peek: Amanda faces ‘diabolical’ accusation before claiming Kyle cheated on her

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s split gets messier as Bravo drops the first look at the drama-filled ‘In The City’ reunion.
16 hours ago
Who was eliminated from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Episode 1 sends two dancers home
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who was eliminated from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Episode 1 sends two dancers home

‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ revealed its top 10 after two fan favorites were eliminated
18 hours ago
Are Trinity and Bryce still together? ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 winners reveal first move after $100K win
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Are Trinity and Bryce still together? ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 winners reveal first move after $100K win

'Love Island USA' Season 8 winners Trinity and Bryce, share what’s next for them after leaving The Villa.
1 day ago
Who is Adam Dehmlow? Meet the ‘MAFS’ contestant who called off a relationship just before the show
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

Who is Adam Dehmlow? Meet the ‘MAFS’ contestant who called off a relationship just before the show

Adam Dehmlow got massive reactions on social media before getting hitched on 'MAFS,' after he broke up with his partner, right before the show.
1 day ago