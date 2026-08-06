‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast member exits Bravo show after one season: ‘My time on…’

A Season 15 cast member is already saying goodbye to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

A newcomer on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ has confirmed that she is leaving the Bravo show ahead of Season 16. Amanda Frances, who joined the reality series in Season 15, will not appear in the upcoming installment. She took to social media and revealed the reason behind her decision to leave after just one season. She posted a carousel of pictures from her time on the set of the Bravo series on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “My time on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ is complete. Saying yes to this show was one of the boldest, wildest, most clarifying things I’ve ever done. And I am genuinely grateful.”

She went on to explain, “Grateful for the experience. The women. The viewers who saw me, rooted for me, challenged me, quoted me, misunderstood me, defended me, found my work, bought my books, or simply watched me try to explain metaphysics in a room full of diamonds and side-eyes.” Frances continued, “It was a ministry, honestly. But I came into this experience with an already-full life. And right now, that life is asking for all of me.” Even though she is stepping back from TV, she has a lot to look forward to. She confirmed, “On August 18, I am releasing Holy F*ck—a teaching memoir about God, desire, money, personal power, freedom, and becoming the woman you came here to be.”

A screengrab of Amanda Frances taken from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 15 reunion clip (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Frances added, “I am marrying the love of my life this fall. I am mama-ing my babies. I am creating, teaching, building, and continuing the work I have done for over 15 years: making sure women know that they can have it f*cking all.” She concluded her post by writing, “Say it with me: I win in the end.” Before she confirmed the news herself, reports were already circulating that production had not asked her to return. In an interview with The Everygirl Podcast in May, she said she was unsure about going back and added that she was still “undecided.” Meanwhile, Bravo has yet to announce the Season 16 cast.