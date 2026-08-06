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When do new episodes of ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 come out? Release time, schedule and more

After premiering with two episodes, ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ will follow a weekly release schedule
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

The Challenge’ is back with Season 42, titled ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’. The reality TV show returned on August 5, but with a big change. Longtime fans know that the competition series used to premiere on MTV initially, but is now available directly on Paramount+. However, this is not the streamer's first time hosting the franchise, as several ‘The Challenge’ spin-offs have already debuted there. Season 42 will follow a weekly release schedule. After its two-episode premiere, new installments will release every Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. Since the show is exclusively available on Paramount+, fans will need a subscription to stream it. 

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

The streamer's Essential plan starts at $8.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $13.99 per month. New users who do not already have a subscription can try the service before signing up for a paid plan. While a seven-day free trial is available, individuals must read the terms and conditions carefully. Meanwhile, the new season, hosted by TJ Lavin, features 24 competitors divided into three teams, all battling for the ultimate $500,000 cash prize. Interestingly, the season takes inspiration from the original ‘Cutthroat’, the 20th season of the MTV game show, which debuted in 2010. While the latest installment features a different cast and setting, it follows the same formula of teamwork and strategy.

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)
TJ Lavin in a still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

“This new chapter, taking place entirely in the vibrant and lush landscape of Thailand, features a mix of legendary veterans and fearless newcomers for the franchise’s most intense game yet. Each test will push the 24 fierce titans past their breaking points in a ruthless battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize,” the official description reads. “In this bold new era, the challengers will be divided into three teams, and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize is to cross the finish line together as a unit. To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power, while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings.” 

A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)
A still from ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 (Image Source: Instagram | @thechallenge)

The challengers include Brad Fiorenza, Cedric Hodges, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Chris Underwood, Cory Wharton, John “Johnny Bananas” DeVenanzio, Josh Goldstein, Justin Hinsley, Keanu Soto, Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio, Nelson Thomas, Will Gagnon, Adrienne Naylor, Alexis “Lete” Lete, Anna Leigh Wilson, Cara Maria Sorbello, Cassidy Clark, Deb Chubb, Isabella “Izzy” Fairthorne, Michele Fitzgerald, Nurys Mateo, Reilly Smedley, Sydney Segal, and Victoria “Tori” Deal.

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