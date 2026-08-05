Is Carson Daly leave ‘The Voice’? The host breaks silence ahead of Season 30 premiere

Carson Daly, who has been 'The Voice' host for 30 seasons, opened up about his future on the show, with Keke Palmer stepping up in Season 31.

Carson Daly has been part of ‘The Voice’ since its 2011 debut, hosting every season that has aired so far while also serving as a producer. That run will continue with Season 30, which premieres this fall and features Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green as coaches. However, Daly will not host the celebrity-themed Season 31, which is scheduled for spring 2027.

NBC confirmed on August 4 that Keke Palmer will host ‘The Voice: Celebrity,’ the event-based Season 31 format featuring famous contestants rather than unknown singers. Palmer will work alongside coaches Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green. The announcement marked the first time Daly would not be the on-screen host, but he quickly clarified that the change does not mean that he's leaving the show permanently.

In an August 4 Instagram post, Daly said that he remains the show's host. “Many today have asked if I’m leaving the show. Nope. We’re gonna try out these 2 formats this fall/spring & see how it goes! Hopefully, this post clears up any confusion. I am still hosting the show currently,” he wrote. He also confirmed that he will remain involved with the celebrity edition as an executive producer. “I have hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1, 30 seasons. 16 years. I’ll be producing Celeb Voice only & helping it launch from behind the scenes.”

The host has already filmed part of Season 30 and suggested that viewers should not treat Palmer’s appointment as a full replacement. Daly's future beyond hosting has not been confirmed, but TV Insider reported that the door remains open for him to return as host for Season 32. Daly said the celebrity format needed a different host because it changes the structure viewers have seen for 30 seasons. “I am not the right host for it. We have a NEW amazing HOST! The triple threat queen @keke who is PERFECT for it!” he wrote while welcoming Palmer to the franchise.

A still from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

Scheduling also reportedly played a role. According to The U.S. Sun, Daly could not make the Season 31 production schedule work alongside his duties on ‘Today.’ The report said his travel between New York, where ‘Today’ is filmed, and Los Angeles, where ‘The Voice’ is produced, had become difficult to manage. It also cited his wish to spend more time with his wife, Siri Pinter, and their four children. For now, Daly remains the host of the regular competition and a producer on ‘The Voice: Celebrity.’ Season 30 premieres Monday, September 21, at 8 p.m. on NBC, while the celebrity edition is scheduled for spring 2027.