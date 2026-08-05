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Who is Georgia Hassarati? Harry Jowsey’s ex plays a surprising role on ‘Let’s Marry Harry’

The ‘Perfect Match’ winner Georgia Hassarati has a crucial role in 'Let's Marry Harry,' as 20 women compete to become his wife.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Georgia Hassarati appears as one of Harry Jowsey’s three confidants in ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
Georgia Hassarati appears as one of Harry Jowsey’s three confidants in ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

‘Let’s Marry Harry’ introduces 20 women hoping to become Harry Jowsey’s wife, but Georgia Hassarati is not part of the competition. The Netflix reality star appears as one of Jowsey’s three confidants, helping him decide which women may suit him beyond their first impressions. Her place in the series comes from a history with Jowsey that is more personal than a standard friendship. Hassarati is his former girlfriend, and she says that the relationship gave her access to a side of him few people have seen.

Hassarati is an Australian influencer and the winner of ‘Perfect Match’ Season 1. Her connection with Jowsey began after she met him on his podcast in 2022. Netflix’s Tudum reported that the pair then had an on-again, off-again relationship for about a year. Although their romance was turbulent, the former couple later rebuilt their connection as friends. “Harry and I have grown to have a really great friendship after our relationship,” Hassarati told Tudum. She also described herself as one of the few people who has seen Jowsey when he is more emotionally open. “There are parts of Harry that only a romantic partner will get to see because that kind of vulnerability only comes out in that environment,” she said. The history between the two will allow her to offer advice.

Georgia Hassarati laughs making a cheeky joke from the ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ trailer (Image Source: Netflix)
Georgia Hassarati laughs, making a cheeky joke from the ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ trailer (Image Source: Netflix)

She joins Amanda Kloots and Sonny Henty as the three people he trusts to guide him through the process. The prospective brides, therefore, have to make an impression on Jowsey and on the friends, evaluating whether each relationship could work outside the show. Hassarati’s role is based on what she learned while dating him, and what she understands about the partnership he says he wants.

“I know exactly what kind of person he is looking for, what kind of person will work for him, and what won’t,” Hassarati told Tudum. Her comment explains why an ex-girlfriend is involved in a series built around finding Jowsey a wife. She is there to identify compatibility and flag patterns she has already experienced firsthand. Her advice comes from knowing how he behaves in a relationship rather than simply observing his public dating history.

L-R: Georgia Hassarati, Sonny Henty and Amanda Kloots serve as Harry Jowsey’s confidants in ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
L-R: Georgia Hassarati, Sonny Henty, and Amanda Kloots serve as Harry Jowsey’s confidants in ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)

Each confidant brings a different connection to Jowsey. Kloots became close to him while they supported each other through grief, and she approaches the process as a protective friend who knows he wants marriage and a family. Henty has watched Jowsey’s dating life for six years and says he tries to “protect him from himself.” Hassarati is the only member of the group who has dated Jowsey, meaning her advice is rooted in direct experience of him as a partner.

‘Let’s Marry Harry’ begins streaming on Netflix on August 5 with seven episodes. The eighth and final episode is scheduled for August 12. Across the season, Jowsey gives the three confidants a role in making tough calls as he narrows the group of women. Thus, Hassarati's experience could give Jowsey a perspective that his other friends cannot.

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