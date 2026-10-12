Disney’s ‘HEXED’ finally sets release date in latest trailer

Disney’s upcoming animated fantasy 'Hexed' follows a teenager whose unusual abilities lead her and her mother into a mysterious world of witches.

Disney’s upcoming animated fantasy comedy 'Hexed' will arrive in US theaters on November 25. The film is the next original feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios and was previously announced during Destination D23. The film is directed by Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn, with Josie Trinidad as co-director.

'Hexed' centers on Billie Doe, an impulsive teenager who discovers that her unusual traits may be signs of magical powers. This discovery takes her out of her suburban life and into another world known as Hexe, home to witches. Billie's mother, Alice, who is very cautious, goes along on the trip in search of information about the family that could bring about a change in the witch’s world. Disney initially described the film as a story about an awkward teenage boy, while the current synopsis centers on Billie and her mother, Alice.

A still from 'Hexed' (Image Source: YouTube | Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Hailee Steinfeld voices Billie Doe, while Rashida Jones plays Alice, her mother. Steinfeld is known for playing Gwen Stacy in the 'Spider-Verse' films and appearing in 'Bumblebee' and Marvel’s 'Hawkeye.' Jones is known for her role in 'Parks and Recreation' and her work in films such as 'The Social Network.'

The supporting voice cast includes Jodie Foster as Queen Celeste, Walton Goggins as Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat, Tracey Ullman as Ms. Quill, and Stephen Fry as Elias Quire. Foster is known for 'The Silence of the Lambs' and 'True Detective,' while Goggins has appeared in 'The White Lotus' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.' Ullman’s credits include 'The Tracey Ullman Show,' and Fry has appeared in 'Gosford Park' and 'The Hobbit' trilogy.

Hand previously worked on Disney’s 'Moana 2,' while Veerasunthorn directed 'Wish.' Trinidad has contributed to Disney animation projects, including 'Zootopia' and 'The Princess and the Frog.'

A still from 'Hexed' (Image Source: YouTube | Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Roy Conli and Yvett Merino serve as producers. Conli’s previous Disney Animation credits include 'Tangled' and 'Big Hero 6,' while Merino produced 'Encanto.' Their experience brings together a creative team with a strong background in animated storytelling.

The film is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 65th animated feature. As an original story rather than a sequel, the film introduces a new setting and characters to Disney’s animated lineup.