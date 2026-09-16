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Stephen Colbert gives major update on ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie after Emmy win

Stephen Colbert is co-writing a ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie alongside Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 55 MINUTES AGO
Stephen Colbert greets the audience before a conversation with Conan O'Brien to benefit Montclair Film at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano)
Stephen Colbert greets the audience before a conversation with Conan O'Brien to benefit Montclair Film at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano)

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' had a massive night on Monday. The now-canceled show won in the prestigious variety series category at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. After the win, Stephen Colbert came backstage to talk with journalists. There, journalists asked him about his plans apart from writing. It has long been reported that Colbert's next high-profile gig after the talk show is a 'Lord of the Rings' (LOTR) big-screen venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the talk show host is co-writing the movie alongside Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee. Colbert clarified that his current focus is only on the 'LOTR' project. The Emmy winner updated fans about being deep into the process of bringing this project to life. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Stephen Colbert, wins the Outstanding Variety Series Award for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” poses backstage for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Stephen Colbert wins the Outstanding Variety Series Award for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” poses backstage for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Colbert insisted that he hardly has time for anything else. "That's what I'm doing," the talk show host shared. "That takes a lot of time, man. You ever written a 'Lord of the Rings' movie? It's a full-time job." Colbert shared that the project has kept him so busy that attending the ceremony had also become a task. "Literally, I woke up in New Zealand yesterday. I flew here for the Emmys," he explained. "Yesterday, [when I was in] New Zealand [it was] was tomorrow there. I went from yesterday to tomorrow, so I don't know how many days today has been. What did I say in my speech? I was hallucinating up there."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the Celebration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Cancellation Of
Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the Celebration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Cancellation Of "Strangers With Candy" event as part of the 2025 New York Comedy Festival at Town Hall on November 08, 2025 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Valerie Terranova)

Colbert's involvement in the project was announced in March. This movie will be one of the two upcoming big-screen projects from the 'LOTR' franchise. According to the BBC, the movie was pitched by the talk show host and his son to Peter Jackson, who is the mastermind behind both the 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies. The film is apparently titled 'The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past.' Colbert, a known superfan of the universe, had the idea long ago but did not have time to work on it. His talk show's cancellation gave him that opportunity. Colbert is allegedly going to adapt chapters three to eight of 'The Fellowship of the Ring.'

Stephen Colbert, center, and the team from
Stephen Colbert, center, and the team from "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" accept the award for outstanding variety series during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The film already has a synopsis; it read: "Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam's daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began." Colbert, receiving the 'Outstanding Variety Series,' thanked people who had been part of the show and its dedicated fans. He ended by highlighting his crew who made the talk show succeed. "The thing about these late shows is that, besides bringing a really good, steady job, is that they require so many people that they’re a fantastic incubator for young people to come in to learn to work professionally on a deadline in cooperation in collaboration, and that is the future of our business that we have to look after. I want you to know I got some great news: They are all tech avail. Hire them; they will make your show better, and they will make your day easier," he said. 

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