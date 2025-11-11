The iconic 'V for Vendetta' is all set for a fresh revival — here's everything you need to know

HBO is developing a ‘V for Vendetta’ TV series with James Gunn set to produce

We have some good news for all the 'V for Vendetta' fans out there. According to a report by Variety, a new television series based on the titular comic series is currently in the works at HBO. For the unversed, 'V for Vendetta' is a 1982 graphic novel written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd. Later, in 1998, DC acquired the publishing rights to the book. The storyline of the novel revolves around V, a mysterious anarchist wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, who initiates an elaborate and theatrical revolutionist campaign to avenge his former captors and torturers, with the assistance of a woman named Evey Hammond.

Pete Jackson will write the script for the upcoming series, as per the media outlet. On the other hand, James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios will serve as the executive producers alongside Ben Stephenson of Poison Pen and Leanne Klein of Wall to Wall Media, which is part of Warner Bros. In addition to them, Warner Bros. Television Studios UK. will produce the forthcoming project. Up until this moment, neither HBO nor DC Studios has issued an official statement on the new series.

Considering the massive popularity of the novel ‘V for Vendetta’ among the fans, DC Comics eventually released a film adaptation of the same name in 2005. The dystopian thriller film was directed by James McTeigue with a screenplay by the Wachowskis. The film starred Hugo Weaving as V and Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond. Other members of the cast included Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry, John Hurt, Tim Pigott-Smith, Rupert Graves, Roger Allam, Ben Miles, Natasha Wightman, John Standing, and Eddie Marson.

The 2005 film, which was made on a production budget of $50 to $54 million, performed extremely well at the box office, grossing $134 million worldwide. Furthermore, the movie received good feedback from both critics and fans. The film bagged a rating of 73% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and has a rating of 8.1 out of 10 points on IMDb.