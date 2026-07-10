‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2 starts filming as ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Fargo’ stars join cast

Production begins in London as three new actors enter the FX sci-fi series ‘Alien: Earth’ alongside Peter Dinklage.

‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2 has officially begun filming in London, with three new actors joining the FX sci-fi series. Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell, and Jerome Flynn have been added to the cast alongside Peter Dinklage, whose involvement was announced earlier. They will appear alongside Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Timothy Olyphant. Details about the new characters have not yet been revealed. Variety confirmed the production update, and FX had previously renewed 'Alien: Earth' for Season 2, and production is now underway in London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Tracey Ullman attends the "Steve" UK premiere at Curzon Mayfair on September 16, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Ullman is a seven-time Emmy winner known for her work on ‘The Tracey Ullman Show,’ ‘Ally McBeal,’ ‘Mrs. America’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ She recently appeared in ‘Black Doves’ and ‘Elsbeth’ and is also set to feature in the upcoming fourth season of ‘Ted Lasso'. FX has not revealed any details about Ullman's character. Spruell previously collaborated with creator and showrunner Noah Hawley on Season 5 of ‘Fargo,’ where he portrayed Ole Munch, a mysterious sin eater entangled in the conflict between Dorothy Lyon and Roy Tillman.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Sam Spruell attends the FX's "Fargo" Year 5 premiere at Nya Studios on November 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

He also played Maekar Targaryen in HBO’s ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’ His other credits include ‘Dear England,’ ‘The North Water,’ ‘Small Axe,’ and ‘Luther.’ Flynn is widely recognized for his role as Bronn in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’ He later appeared as Banner Creighton in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ and played Berrada in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum.’ His television work also includes ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Ripper Street.’ Flynn’s casting adds another ‘Game of Thrones’ alum to the series following Peter Dinklage.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 12: Jerome Flynn arrives at the "Game of Thrones" season finale premiere at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019, in Belfast, UK (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

The returning cast includes Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Alex Lawther as Hermit, and Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh. Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, and Lily Newmark are also set to return. Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Moe Bar-El, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver remain part of the ensemble. FX has not indicated whether all returning characters will have important arcs in Season 2.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Diem Camille, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Noah Hawley, Babou Ceesay, Samuel Blenkin, Alex Lawther, Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, David W. Zucker, Jonathon Ajayi, and David Rysdahl attend the "Alien: Earth" European Premiere at the Barbican Center on July 29, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Season 1 ended with Wendy and the other children believing they had seized control, declaring, “Now we rule.” However, Hawley later told The Hollywood Reporter that Yutani troops were arriving, signaling a shift in power. He also noted that the children were unaware of the consequences that would follow their apparent victory. This sets the stage for a new conflict as Yutani's arrival shifts the balance of power in Season 2.

Official poster of 'Alien: Earth' Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @alienearthfx)

After the Season 1 cliffhanger, Hawley said Yutani troops were arriving, shifting the balance of power while the children remained unaware of what was coming. FX has not released an official synopsis for Season 2. Hawley remains creator, showrunner, and executive producer, with Ridley Scott also serving as an executive producer. FX Productions continues to produce the series, while a premiere date and release schedule have yet to be announced.