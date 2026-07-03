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'Moana 3' gets exciting update as Dwayne Johnson reveals Disney’s early plans ahead of live-action debut

Dwayne Johnson will play Maui in the live-action version of ‘Moana,’ which arrives in theaters on July 10
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A screengrab of Moana and Maui from the 'Moana 2' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @disneyanimation)
A screengrab of Moana and Maui from the 'Moana 2' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @disneyanimation)

Disney is heading back to the ocean. After the massive success of ‘Moana 2’, the studio is now moving forward with ‘Moana 3’. The news came straight from Dwayne Johnson, who voices the larger-than-life demigod Maui in the animated franchise. While promoting Disney's upcoming live-action ‘Moana’ during a press event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Johnson confirmed that conversations about a third animated movie have already evolved into concrete plans. Speaking to reporters, the actor said that while the next chapter is happening, Disney's immediate focus remains on the live-action adaptation arriving in theaters first. “We have talked about Moana 3, yes,” Johnson said. He explained, “But first, live-action ‘Moana,’ we’ll let that come out first,” before adding, “We have [the] amazing Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who have been our writers … they will pen ‘Moana 3’.”

A still of Dwayne Johnson from the upcoming live-action film 'Moana' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Disney)
A still of Dwayne Johnson from the live-action film 'Moana' (Image Source: YouTube | @Disney)

While Disney has yet to announce the project officially, the confirmation from the star is hardly surprising. The ‘Moana’ brand has become one of the company's biggest success stories over the last decade, both in theaters and on streaming platforms. The original ‘Moana’ debuted in 2016 and introduced audiences to the fearless daughter of a Polynesian village chief. She sets sail after being chosen by the ocean to restore balance to her people. Along the way, she teams up with Maui, the boastful demigod whose magical fishhook and hubristic personality made him a fan favorite. That first movie earned about $680 million worldwide during its theatrical run. But its popularity didn't stop there.

A screengrab of animated Moana taken from 'Moana 2' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyanimation)
A screengrab of animated Moana taken from the 'Moana 2' official trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyanimation)

After arriving on Disney+, the animated musical found an even larger audience, becoming one of the platform's most-streamed titles year after year. Disney originally had different plans for the follow-up. ‘Moana 2’ began development as a Disney+ streaming series before executives decided the project deserved a theatrical release instead. That gamble paid off in a big way. Released over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2024, ‘Moana 2’ opened with an impressive $225 million globally during its debut period. The sequel kept sailing from there, eventually crossing $1.059 billion worldwide. Given those numbers, greenlighting another installment seems like a no-brainer.

A screenshot of Catherine Laga’aia as Moana taken from live-action ‘Moana’ teaser (Cover Image Source: YouTube/ Disney)
A screenshot of Catherine Laga’aia as Moana taken from live-action ‘Moana’ teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @Disney)

Meanwhile, Johnson is widely expected to return as Maui, while Auliʻi Cravalho is also expected to reprise her role as Moana. As for what ‘Moana 3’ will actually be about, Disney is keeping that under wraps for now. Before audiences get another animated adventure, however, Disney has a trip to Motunui planned. The studio's live-action version of ‘Moana’ arrives in theaters on July 10. Johnson plays Maui, this time in live action, while newcomer Catherine Laga'aia takes on the titular role. The film marks Thomas Kail's feature directorial debut, with Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller once again handling the screenplay.

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