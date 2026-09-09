1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton gives major update on her skin removal surgery: ‘I’m ready to get...’

Amy and Brian received good news about her skin removal surgery, but a twist left her unhappy

Over the years, fans have kept up with ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ stars Amy and Tammy throughout their weight loss journey. With the recently premiered Season 9, both the sisters have been sharing the latest updates regarding their physical health. In an exclusive sneak peek shared by PEOPLE, viewers saw Amy Slaton getting good news about her upcoming skin removal surgery. The clip featured Amy and her husband, Brian Lovvorn, talking to Dr. Linda Li via video call. She is a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon. Fans must remember that Amy underwent weight-loss surgery in 2019 and lost over 200 lbs. After reviewing her progress, the surgeon approved Amy’s surgery. She noted, “I know I can make such a transformative difference.”

A still from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 9 exclusive clip featuring Amy and Brian talking to Dr. Li (Image Source: TLC)

After hearing the surgeon’s approval, Amy and Brian were overjoyed. However, she also expressed her concerns about the procedure. Amy shared, “It’s very exciting but it’ll be awkward at first getting used to no belly.” In a confessional, in her humorous way, Amy shared, “I’m just curious on how I look. Am I gonna love myself? Is my outer duckling gonna match my inner swan? Or my ugly duckling gonna match my ugly inside?” During her conversation with Dr. Li, Amy asked whether she would need to lose more weight before surgery. “The way you are right now, you are a great candidate for surgery,” Dr. Li responded. She told Amy, “You do not need to lose any more weight for me. You’re good as you are.”

A still from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 9 exclusive clip featuring Amy and Brian (Image Source: TLC)

In her confessional, ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star shared her excitement, “Her saying you’re approved on the spot is f*****g fantastic news and I’m ready to go on with it. I’m ready to get this s**t cut off me now.” Amy also talked about a series of major events she had been through: “It did take a while for me because I did get off the wagon. I went through 2 pregnancies and a divorce.” Fans must remember her divorce from Michael Halterman. Sharing how she was now “breathing” and was relaxed, Amy noted, “But since my wedding (to Brian), like when I picked out the dress to now, I lost 70 lbs. Finally, I can breathe now.”

A still from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 9 exclusive clip featuring Brian with Amy and Dr. Li talk via video call (Image Source: TLC)

While Amy could not wait to move forward with the skin removal surgery, she got an unexpected update from the doctor. Later in their conversation, Dr. Li told her that Amy would need to stay in Los Angeles for two weeks after her surgery. “After surgery, I do put drains in you. I need two weeks of you here to make sure that everything’s all good when you go back home,” said Dr. Li. Amy was not happy about that because she did not want to stay away from her children for two weeks. “Oh s**t. I really really want to do this, but how can I when my kids need me?” She added, “I gotta be here for them.” Fans can stream ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 9 episodes on Tuesdays on TLC.