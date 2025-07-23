1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton reveals how much weight she’s lost—and her transformation photos say it all

'1000-lb Sisters' stars Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton have been on a transformational journey since 2020. While both sisters began their health journey together, as per Unilad, Tammy, who weighed 725 pounds in the beginning, had a much difficult road ahead than Amy, who weighed only 225 pounds. Tammy's path to wellness was long, but the 38-year-old now has heads turning as she shares transformation pics. On July 21, Tammy posted a series of snaps on TikTok with a brand-new look that showed her perseverance and dedication.

In the first picture, she is seen sporting a pink top and a matching cap. In another, she is seen wearing black shape-wear and posing with a big smile. One also showed her holding up a peace sign in a yellow tank top and a pair of jeans. Fans quickly flooded her TikTok post with praise. A netizen gushed, "Brought a tear to my eye. It’s been honestly so inspiring and amazing to watch your journey. Never been more proud of a stranger in my life! Well done, Tammy." Agreeing to the sentiment, another fan wrote, "Love that you have been so dedicated and successful with your weight loss journey." Meanwhile, a comment also read, "Tammy looks great. I am so proud of you."

In a recent Podcast with Ezell Film Company last month, Tammy revealed that she had lost a staggering 540 pounds since she began the show, and described it as losing "three whole versions of herself." She said, "I see pictures of me now and I think 'wow.'" She explained to the host that the biggest hurdle in her weight loss journey was during the COVID-19 pandemic, when instead of losing 30 pounds for a surgery, she put on 100 pounds as she was stuck at home. However, after months of dedication to exercise and lifestyle changes, Tammy finally reached her target weight and successfully qualified for the life-changing first bariatric surgery in the summer of 2022, in season 4, as reported by Cheat Sheet.

While Tammy has had complicated procedures over the years, she admitted to People magazine that she was most nervous about the skin removal procedure. "I was nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there," she said. On January 18, Tammy underwent an 8-hour-long surgery at Dr. J. Peter Rubin at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and doctors removed over 15lbs of excess skin from her chin, arms, and lower stomach.

Tammy also shared, "After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery. I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was." In the show's finale, Tammy emerged as the winner, losing jaw-dropping 500 pounds, turning her battle into a beacon of hope for millions of people watching the show.