MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ EP reveals what's next for spinoff: 'Whole new take...'

A new chapter for the 'DWTS' pro competition hangs in the balance, with EP giving his take on the future of the spinoff show.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Casts of 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
Casts of 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Season 1 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

‘Dancing With the Stars’ could bring back its pro dancer competition after Adele Zaikman won Season 1 of ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.’ Executive producer Conrad Green says he remains open to another season of the spin-off.

The show gave viewers a closer look at what ‘DWTS’ pro partners go through during a season. Green told TVLine that the spin-off worked well alongside the main show. "I think it worked really well as a show, and people who love 'Dancing With the Stars' got a whole new take and view on the show. It gave a lot of pleasure without cannibalizing the main show itself."

Cast of 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Season 1
Casts of 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Season 1 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The first season featured professional dancers competing for a chance to join the ‘DWTS’ cast. Zaikman secured that spot after winning the competition. However, ABC has not yet announced a Season 2 of ‘The Next Pro.' Green added that he would “certainly consider doing it again” if the network starts talking about a new cycle.

Several ‘DWTS’ pros who served as guest judges were grateful they didn't have to compete themselves. "Most of our pros, when they were coming on, were like, 'Oh my lord, I'm so thankful I didn't have to go through that,'" Green laughs.  

Cast of 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Season 1
Casts of 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Season 1 — (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars

Meanwhile, Zaikman will begin her first regular ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season as a professional partner. She will dance with Conner Leavitt, who appears on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ His wife, Whitney Leavitt, competed on Season 34 and reached the semifinals. Conner already has some experience on the ‘DWTS’ stage.

He joined Whitney for her Week 5 contemporary routine and received positive feedback from the judges. The new partnership brings its own pressure for Conner. He knows viewers might compare his capabilities with Whitney’s.

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ featuring the host Robert Irwin posing with the dancers (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ featuring the host Robert Irwin posing with the dancers (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Conner told TVLine that he hopes viewers judge his run on its own. He said he sees the partnership with Zaikman as a fresh start. He also praised her choreography skills. "I'm partnered with Adele, Adele's an amazing choreographer, I couldn't be more thrilled to have her as my partner, and I'm really excited for everyone to see our Week 1 dance." 

Zaikman entered the main competition after a demanding first season as a contestant on ‘The Next Pro.’ The tight schedule gave her only two days to create and teach a routine, compared with a week during her ‘DWTS’ season.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Are Rebecca and Zied still together? ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ couple reaches breaking point
90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT

Are Rebecca and Zied still together? ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ couple reaches breaking point

The couple got into an argument after Rebecca asked Zied to hand over his phone
9 hours ago
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 could have a surprising ‘Traitors’ reunion
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 could have a surprising ‘Traitors’ reunion

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are cooking up something that could bring ‘The Traitors’ drama to the ‘DWTS’ ballroom
11 hours ago
Who is Massi Scarcia? ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ welcomes new deckhand in Season 11
BELOW DECK (2013)

Who is Massi Scarcia? ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ welcomes new deckhand in Season 11

After Max Salvador left unexpectedly to help out his father, a new deckhand has joined the Akira One crew.
12 hours ago
Are Mallorie and Rasit still together? '90 Day Fiance' couple’s marriage status revealed
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

Are Mallorie and Rasit still together? '90 Day Fiance' couple’s marriage status revealed

Mallorie and Rasit’s Season 12 journey has reached a major turning point, with the Tell All set to reveal what happened next.
1 day ago
When is the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 12 Tell-All? Release date, schedule, trailer and more
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

When is the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 12 Tell-All? Release date, schedule, trailer and more

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All teaser hints at more drama, disagreements, confrontations, and intense moments among the couples.
1 day ago
Are Catie and Josh still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All trailer hints at trouble as Catie walks off in tears
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

Are Catie and Josh still together? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All trailer hints at trouble as Catie walks off in tears

Catie’s behavior during the mingling raised questions at the Tell-All, which resulted in her walking off the stage with tears in her eyes.
1 day ago
Who got married in '90 Day Fiance'? Season 12 finale reveals who tied the knot
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

Who got married in '90 Day Fiance'? Season 12 finale reveals who tied the knot

The much-awaited '90 Day Fiancé' Season 12 Tell All Part 1 will release next Sunday on TLC
1 day ago
‘RHUGT: Roaring 20th’: Karen Huger reveals why she needed ‘baby steps’ after prison release
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC (2016)

‘RHUGT: Roaring 20th’: Karen Huger reveals why she needed ‘baby steps’ after prison release

‘RHOP’ cast members reflected on iconic Karen Huger moments from the show’s previous seasons amid her absence.
1 day ago
‘The Traitors’ and ‘Love Island’ stars set to host new Peacock reality competition
REALITY TV

‘The Traitors’ and ‘Love Island’ stars set to host new Peacock reality competition

Rob betrayed Maura on ‘The Traitors,’ but now the reality TV duo is reuniting to host Peacock’s new jungle competition
3 days ago
What is the unseen ‘Juiced’ footage in ‘O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil’? Here’s what you need to know
REALITY TV

What is the unseen ‘Juiced’ footage in ‘O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil’? Here’s what you need to know

Simpson can reportedly be heard discussing his infamous murder case on camera in never-before-seen ‘Juiced’ footage
3 days ago