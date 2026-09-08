‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ EP reveals what's next for spinoff: 'Whole new take...'

A new chapter for the 'DWTS' pro competition hangs in the balance, with EP giving his take on the future of the spinoff show.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ could bring back its pro dancer competition after Adele Zaikman won Season 1 of ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.’ Executive producer Conrad Green says he remains open to another season of the spin-off.

The show gave viewers a closer look at what ‘DWTS’ pro partners go through during a season. Green told TVLine that the spin-off worked well alongside the main show. "I think it worked really well as a show, and people who love 'Dancing With the Stars' got a whole new take and view on the show. It gave a lot of pleasure without cannibalizing the main show itself."

Casts of 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Season 1 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The first season featured professional dancers competing for a chance to join the ‘DWTS’ cast. Zaikman secured that spot after winning the competition. However, ABC has not yet announced a Season 2 of ‘The Next Pro.' Green added that he would “certainly consider doing it again” if the network starts talking about a new cycle.

Several ‘DWTS’ pros who served as guest judges were grateful they didn't have to compete themselves. "Most of our pros, when they were coming on, were like, 'Oh my lord, I'm so thankful I didn't have to go through that,'" Green laughs.

Casts of 'DWTS: The Next Pro' Season 1 — (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars

Meanwhile, Zaikman will begin her first regular ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season as a professional partner. She will dance with Conner Leavitt, who appears on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’ His wife, Whitney Leavitt, competed on Season 34 and reached the semifinals. Conner already has some experience on the ‘DWTS’ stage.

He joined Whitney for her Week 5 contemporary routine and received positive feedback from the judges. The new partnership brings its own pressure for Conner. He knows viewers might compare his capabilities with Whitney’s.

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ featuring the host Robert Irwin posing with the dancers (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Conner told TVLine that he hopes viewers judge his run on its own. He said he sees the partnership with Zaikman as a fresh start. He also praised her choreography skills. "I'm partnered with Adele, Adele's an amazing choreographer, I couldn't be more thrilled to have her as my partner, and I'm really excited for everyone to see our Week 1 dance."

Zaikman entered the main competition after a demanding first season as a contestant on ‘The Next Pro.’ The tight schedule gave her only two days to create and teach a routine, compared with a week during her ‘DWTS’ season.