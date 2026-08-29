‘Hooters: The Movie’ is coming to the big screen in an unexpected new project

A road trip for a girl from a commercial turned into a national restaurant chain, and now it’s becoming a movie

There is a new kind of biopic on the way, and it features wings, waitresses, and a federal lawsuit. ‘Hooters: The Movie’ is currently in development, and it’s being produced independently by those who helped found the restaurant chain, as reported by Deadline. This focus on the founders gives it a feel of a biopic rather than a cash grab at brand equity. At the center of this film’s origin story is a pair of Iowa natives, Ted and Lenny, who find themselves unexpectedly involved in something bigger than either of them ever anticipated. Ted finds himself enchanted by a woman named Diane in a spring break commercial, and he convinces Lenny to drive down to Clearwater Beach, Florida, to find her. Their impulsive decision leads to both of them becoming involved in creating a restaurant empire that draws the attention of federal authorities.

The original Hooters location in Clearwater, Florida, in 1983 (Image Source: Hooters)

Jon Rosenbaum, an Emmy-nominated director with experience on projects such as ‘Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp’ and ‘Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls,’ will be helming the film. He will be working from a script credited to three writers, one of whom (Ed Droste) has a personal connection to the material, having been one of the co-founders of Hooters with his writing partner Phil Olson and Chuck Melcher. “I think people are going to enjoy watching how we were really just some guys who didn’t know what we were doing, but had a great time doing it,” Droste said.

He went on to say, “There’s a lot of drama, but a lot of heart and fun too. And of course, our world-famous Hooters Girls are the real stars. For over 40 years, Hooters has been America’s oasis in good times and bad. It’s time to deliver a taste of our big-hearted culture and famous humor to the world.” Meanwhile, Rosenbaum has described the film as a “buddy comedy” that also serves as an uplifting biopic. “It’s the perfect combination of a hilarious buddy comedy and an inspiring biopic for a beloved American brand: Two lifelong friends with no idea what they’re getting themselves into, a crazy idea they’re willing to bet everything on, and a wild journey that culminates in the creation of something bigger than they could ever have imagined.”

The Hooters Six, the original founders of Hooters (Image Source: Hooters)

Notably, the search for the film’s leads is proving intriguing, with casting directors Lisa London and Catherine Stroud noting that the film has generated enough buzz in Hollywood that it’s already getting people talking about the twin leads. As for actual filming, the production is hoping to get underway in November, with the shoot set to take place in the Tampa and Clearwater areas of Florida, where the first Hooters location opened in 1983. The premise is peculiar for a biopic, but ‘Hooters: The Movie’ looks to balance its foundering angle with a focus on its characters’ journeys, making it an appealing film for those who want to see something a little different in the biopic genre.