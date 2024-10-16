'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton gets a major update on her surgery

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton needs to shed more weight for skin removal surgery

DIXON, KENTUCKY: Amy Slaton is navigating through her weight loss journey! In the second episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 called 'Recipe for Disaster', Amy along with her siblings Tammy Slaton, Amanda Halterman, Chris Combs and Misty Wentworth Slaton paid a visit to Dr Eric Smith.

In the episode, Amy expressed her deep desire to get her skin removal surgery. However, Amanda mentioned that Amy needs to shed some more pounds. Talking about her sister Amy's weight loss journey, Amanda said, "You've been dead set for 150 and now you sitting over here talking about almost 240."

"I'm getting back on track so I can get down to 150," Amy shared in a confessional from around two years ago. Amanda added, "I don't know why you think that's good enough you still got 80 or 90 pounds to go I mean it's laughable."

"When it comes to skin removal it's too soon but I would like to see you lose some more weight just for the simple fact is if I can take you out of the morbid obesity category and increase your life expectancy. This is about your life and your health and your kids. You want to be around as long as possible for them," Dr Eric told Amanda.

How much weight does Amy Slaton need to lose to qualify for skin removal surgery?

The latest episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 showcased Amy Slaton feeling a little sad after finding out that she needs to drop some more pounds in order to be eligible for skin removal surgery. However, she hasn't given up and remains hopeful to pursue the procedure.

While having a conversation with Dr Eric, the TLC star asked, "Well how much do you think I need to lose?" to which he responded, "If you would lose another 30 pounds I think that would be tremendous. It may not completely get out of the morbid obesity category but get you dag on close."

"I was hoping he would say I could go ahead and get skin removal today. I don't know how I feel about losing 30 more pounds because damn I already lost 175 if you just cut off my belly roll that'll be a 30. I done mention more than half the way," Amy explained in a private confessional.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton has lost around 175 pounds

She is recognized for her role on the TLC reality show '1000-lb Sisters'. Since her bariatric surgery in 2019, Amy has lost approximately 175 pounds. Currently, her weight is 237 pounds. When talking about her weight loss journey, the reality TV star jokingly said, "Hey, all you need to lose weight is two tiers and a divorce. I'm satisfied right now I can get skin removal and be satisfied."

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC