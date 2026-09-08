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Are Rebecca and Zied still together? ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ couple reaches breaking point

The couple got into an argument after Rebecca asked Zied to hand over his phone
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Stills from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 15 featuring Rebecca and Zied (Cover Image Source: TLC)
Stills from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 15 featuring Rebecca and Zied (Cover Image Source: TLC)

'90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 15 featured the couples participating in various group activities. Viewers also saw the cast members spend time together after the activities and during their therapy sessions. One couple, Rebecca and Zied, got into a disagreement. Things took a turn when Rebecca asked him for his phone, and he walked out of their room. In a confessional, Rebecca shared, “He is obviously hiding something, and I genuinely didn’t think that would be an issue. I thought that he would just hand me his freaking phone.” She added, “I don’t care if he tells everybody under the sun that I’m a freaking psychopath for asking for his phone and causing s**t.”

A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 15 featuring Rebecca (Image Source: TLC)
A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 15 featuring Zied (Image Source: TLC)

30 minutes later, Zied arrived and told Rebecca that he didn’t like how she asked her question. “If I didn’t give you my phone, what would you say? How would you feel?” she asked Zied. He responded that if she had done so, he would “feel okay.” He sat on the sofa and put his phone on the table. Rebecca asked him to hand it to her, and he did. “That’s mean not trust for you now,” he told Rebecca. She put on her glasses and went through his phone. “Let me know if you find something,” said Zied. However, she told him that she wasn’t looking forward to “finding something.”

RESIZED Rebecca Zied 1
A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 15 featuring Rebecca checking Zied's phone (Image Source: TLC)

In a confessional, Zied shared that, although he wasn't happy about it, he handed over his phone because he wanted to “stop the fight.” He added that he was worried about their future together. After Rebecca checked Zied’s phone, she mentioned that she didn’t want to be in a marriage where they had to hide their phones from each other. ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ star responded that he didn’t want to stay in a marriage where his wife did not trust him. The two disagreed about whether Rebecca's actions were right or wrong. Zied then went to shower and told Rebecca she could continue going through his phone, since it was right there with her.  

RESIZED Rebecca Zied 1
A still from ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 Episode 15 featuring Rebecca talking to fellow female cast members (Image Source: TLC)

Later in the episode, the female cast members discussed their respective relationships. Shekinah apologized to Thais for their previous disagreement, and Rebecca opened up about Zied’s behavior. She shared that for the past three years he had kept his phone to himself and sometimes placed it face down. “He’s changed his password. Like, he’s doing sketchy things,” she added. She also recalled events from the previous night, saying, "he gets mad, and he leaves. He’s gone for like 30 minutes or so before he comes back and then fights more and then gives me the phone.” Fellow cast members, including Thais, Kara, and more, expressed concern about Zied’s suspicious behavior and his leaving for 30 minutes. While Rebecca and Zied are still together, the upcoming commitment ceremony will reveal whether they decide to stay together.

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