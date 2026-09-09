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Who went home on ‘AGT’ tonight? Season 21 Quarterfinals 4 results revealed

With three acts joining the semi-final line-up, the remaining seven acts are eliminated from the competition.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from the latest ‘AGT’ Season 21 episode featuring the host Terry Crews with Unitree group members (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)
A still from the latest ‘AGT’ Season 21 episode featuring the host Terry Crews with Unitree group members (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

The latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) Season 21 episode featured judges including Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B. Since Simon Cowell was absent, Heidi Klum joined as the guest judge. After joining the judges’ panel, Klum thanked the ‘AGT’ family and shared her love for Simon, who was watching from home. For the episode, Vergara had the power of a Live Golden Buzzer. Whichever act she chose would advance directly to the show’s finale. Earlier, fans saw Mandel choose Hundred Fingers, the magician group, during the second quarterfinals, while Mel B chose Nene Royal for her incredible performance. Another Golden Buzzer pick was singer Lai Noelle, whom guest judge Kenan Thompson chose.

A still from the latest ‘AGT’ Season 21 episode featuring
A still from the latest ‘AGT’ Season 21 episode featuring Heidi Klum's reaction to the Golden Buzzer performance (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

In the latest episode, 10 acts competed, and America’s vote selected the ones who moved forward. ‘AGT’ Week 4 Live Show Results, aired on September 8, revealed the three acts moving forward to the semifinals. The first act was Cesar Dias. Next were Young & Strange, followed by Travis Garland. As a result, the remaining acts were eliminated from the competition. This included Bird and Byron, Akira, Cameron Logsdon, Jesse Joe, Ruben Roldan, Lara D, and Tyrone & Margo. Interestingly, Vergara chose Unitree with her Golden Buzzer, sending the group to the finale. With the latest episode’s results, the total acts moving forward to the ‘AGT’ Season 21 Semifinals are: Royal Lasers, Luke Taleno, Olivig Befus, Veronika Goroshkova, Geno Ploeger, Come Here, Acro Canine Crew, Daniel Alvarez, and Kameron Marshall. 

A still from the latest ‘AGT’ Season 21 episode featuring
A still from the latest ‘AGT’ Season 21 episode featuring Sofia pressing the Golden Buzzer with Heidi Klum in the judges' panel (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

The episode also featured former contestant Oz Pearlman’s performance. It was a mentalist act. Along with that, there was another performance from country musician Warren Zeiders, who performed his new song ‘Overrated.’ Throughout the episode, viewers also enjoyed a series of mesmerizing performances from the participants. Lara D performed ‘Lost My Mind in Paris’ by Faouiza. Vergara said that her performance was “definitely memorable” because of “her voice, her look, her talent.” The judges also praised Ruben Roldan’s performance. Mandel and Mel B called the parkour athlete’s act inspirational. Mel B added that he needed to be “more confident.”

A still from the latest ‘AGT’ Season 21 episode featuring
A still from the latest ‘AGT’ Season 21 episode featuring Cameron Logsdon's act (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

Later in the episode, everyone enjoyed Cameron Logsdon’s latest performance, featuring impressions of renowned personalities. This included Ryan Reynolds, Robert De Niro, Adam Sandler, Keanu Reeves, and more. Bird and Byron performed their original track. Mandel noted that the two were “fine wine,” while Vergara mentioned that it was the sexiest voice she has ever heard. Additional performances from Tyrone & Margo, Cesar Dias, Unitree, Travis Garland, Akira, Jesse Joe, and more also featured on the show. The next ‘AGT’ Season 21 episode will air on September 15 and 16 and will be the Semifinals.

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