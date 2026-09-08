Who is Massi Scarcia? ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ welcomes new deckhand in Season 11

After Max Salvador left unexpectedly to help out his father, a new deckhand has joined the Akira One crew.

The latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 14 featured a new deckhand, Massimiliano “Massi” Scarcia. Since Max Salvador left the crew to help his father, Akira One’s Captain Sandy has been searching for a new deckhand. Earlier, viewers also saw another deckhand, Luke Brumer, exit after an intense situation between him and Nathan Gallagher. After he left, Captain Sandy appointed Chief Stew Aesha Scott as the deckhand for a charter. However, the recently released episode introduced a new crew member joining the charter as a deckhand. Nathan went to pick Massi up and had a brief chat with him. In a confessional, Massi shared, “If you couldn’t tell, I’m from Italy. I don’t have any blood in my veins. I’ve just got espresso, cigarettes, and stress.”

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 14 featuring Nathan Gallagher and Massi (Image Source: @Bravo)

The 26-year-old new deckhand also told the cameras that he was usually the one “in charge.” Massi added, “I’ve been in yachting for 10 years. I’ve been on small boats, big boats. I’ve been a deckhand; I’ve been a bosun a few times.” Before joining Captain Sandy’s crew, Massi was working as a bosun on another boat. After boarding Akira One, he met with fellow crew members. The one who caught Massi’s eye was Chef Joy Lefaucheur. “She is beautiful. I’m not usually nervous, but whew, somebody light me a cigarette, because you told me I cannot light my own.” It was because the producers stopped him from lighting a cigarette during his confessionals.

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 14 featuring Massi (Image Source: @Bravo)

For fans looking to learn more about the newly appointed deckhand, Bravo has shared some interesting information. Massi is a 26-year-old deckhand. He is from La Spezia, Italy. He has spent over a decade in the yachting industry, and his favorite off-boat activities include off-roading, driving, and fishing. When asked about his special skill, he said, “I always find a way to get out of trouble.” Because he has signed “too many NDAs,” he couldn’t reveal his wildest charter story. Massi’s biggest tip was about $10,000 for 10 days, while the smallest tip was €20 ($23). The new deckhand’s favorite charter destination is Norman’s Cay in the Bahamas and the South of Sardinia.

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 14 featuring Massi, Captain Sandy, and Aesha Scott (Image Source: @Bravo)

‘Below Deck Med’ Episode 14 saw Massi arriving and handing over his two-page CV to Captain Sandy. After learning about Massi’s experience in the industry, the captain told the cameras, “He has loads of experience. He’s been a captain, so I’m hoping he can just come on deck, pick up like he’s always worked here, and just help us get through the rest of the charter season.” Chief Stew Aesha, a fan-favorite cast member, thought Massi seemed “lovely.” To know more about what happened after Massi’s arrival on the boat, fans can stream the latest episode on Bravo.