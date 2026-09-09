‘RHOP’ Season 11 sets premiere date as first trailer teases Karen Huger’s new chapter

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 will feature Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Tia Glover, Stacey Rusch and more

Bravo released the first look at the upcoming ‘RHOP’ Season 11, which is set to premiere on October 11, 2026. It features cast members including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Tia Glover, and Stacey Rusch, along with newcomer Courtney Ajinça. Season 11 will also feature Robyn Dixon and Monique Samuels in a 'friends of' capacity. Throughout the trailer, viewers witness multiple feuds, disagreements among cast members, and relationship troubles. Fans also see Karen Huger navigating life after her release from jail. Notably, she and her husband, Ray Huger, also face issues in their relationship, which Karen later shares with the group.

A still from the ‘RHOP’ Season 11 trailer featuring Karen (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The ‘RHOP’ Season 11 trailer opens with Karen starting a new chapter of her life. However, things are not as she imagined, as she and Ray begin facing tension in their relationship. One of the scenes features her husband saying that “non-sober Karen might’ve been more fun.” Another scene reveals Karen announcing to the group, “I’m going to live separately from Ray.” She then refers to her time in jail and says, “I got street cred now.” In a confessional, she adds, “If it could happen to me, it could happen to anybody.”

A still from the ‘RHOP’ Season 11 trailer featuring Wendy and her husband during their double date (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Karen is not the only one facing legal trouble. Fellow cast member Wendy also faces potential “jail time” amid issues involving her husband. The trailer sees her attending a meeting with her legal team. Interestingly, at home, Wendy asks Eddie whether he still loves her. Elsewhere, Robyn, referring to Gizelle, tells Wendy, “I’m not with the bulls**t.” Robyn later also shares with the group, “Gizelle talked s**t on our podcast.” In a confessional, Karen shares her thoughts on the situation, adding, “Robyn is holding Gizelle accountable, and I personally like it.”

A still from the ‘RHOP’ Season 11 trailer featuring Wendy getting emotional (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The trailer also reveals Tia saying that “someone” admitted to being on dating apps, after which she goes on a double date with her husband, Rob Glover, Wendy, and Eddie. When Wendy asks whether there was “infidelity” involved, Tia replies, “From what he says, no.” Fans can witness how things unfold between the cast members when ‘RHOP’ Season 11 premieres on October 11, 2026.