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‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 could have a surprising ‘Traitors’ reunion

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are cooking up something that could bring ‘The Traitors’ drama to the ‘DWTS’ ballroom
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Image of 'DWTS' stage; Eric Nam, Maura Higgins, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Rob Rausch on 'The Traitors' (Cover Image Source: (L) ABC; (R) Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)
Image of 'DWTS' stage; Eric Nam, Maura Higgins, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Rob Rausch on 'The Traitors' (Cover Image Source: (L) ABC; (R) Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)

It looks like the tea from ‘The Traitors’ might be flowing to the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ballroom along with Maura Higgins. Apparently, there is a chance that Higgins, along with her new ‘DWTS’ partner, Mark Ballas, is hoping to recruit one more person from their ‘The Traitors’ era to join them: Rob Rausch. Yup, the same Rob Rausch, who saw Higgins directly in her eye and watched her fully trust that they were a team, only to deliver one of the biggest betrayals of Season 4. And there is a possibility that they could see each other again right on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ dance floor.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas (Image Source: Instagram | maurahiggins)
Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas (Image Source: Instagram | @maurahiggins)

According to Entertainment Weekly, Higgins and Ballas are making efforts to get their former ‘The Traitors’ co-star to join the show, and while there is nothing official confirmed yet, it is expected he will be present during the first week. Speaking with the outlet, Ballas said, “He’s coming [to watch] week one.” When asked whether he will join the dance floor, he added, “I’m like, ‘You owe us, bro. You’re going to be in this dance.’” Meanwhile, Higgins went on to say, “We’re cooking up something. We’re trying to make something work.”

An image of 'The Traitors' Season 4 winner Rob Rausch (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)
An image of 'The Traitors' Season 4 winner Rob Rausch (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)

Fans of ‘The Traitors’ might remember how that one played out. While Higgins genuinely felt she was partnered with a fellow Faithful the entire time and saw Rausch as her ultimate loyal ally, he had been secretly playing the game as a Traitor and keeping his true role locked down until the final moments of the finale. The Season 4 winner was able to keep his $220,800 while Higgins was left trying to recover from the fact that she trusted the person who lied to her. However, the post-show drama escalated, and what followed after such a brutal deception was a much happier reconciliation as Rausch made amends to Higgins by fulfilling his promise of buying her an Hermès Birkin. Now, it is possible that ‘DWTS’ is set to put these two former allies back in the same room.

Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch (Image Source: Instagram | robert_rausch)
Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch (Image Source: Instagram | @robert_rausch)

This whole encounter is not just a haphazard celebrity mash-up. The trio obviously has a history, complicated loyalties, serious betrayals, and a plethora of reality show drama waiting to unfold, which is the exciting part about this ‘DWTS’ ordeal. While it is unclear whether Rob will be participating as much more than just a guest, the fact that Higgins and Ballas are so focused on creating an experience for the show proves that we have something to look forward to in their partnership. They will be competing together during Season 35, but Higgins does not have prior dance experience, making this a unique situation that is certainly helped by her three-time Mirrorball Trophy champion partner.  The duo certainly seems dedicated to bringing a Rausch-element to the show, as ‘DWTS’ premieres September 15 and 16. So we will only have to wait a bit longer to learn how much ‘Traitors’-themed drama we will have this season.

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