1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton turns heads with stunning glow-up — flaunts new hair and perfect teeth in video

This jaw-dropping reveal comes after Tammy shed nearly 500 pounds — literally half her body weight

Tammy and Amy Slaton have gone through a life-changing transformation since their reality show ‘1000-lb Sisters’ took off. Their physical makeover seems to have no stops at this point. The formerly obese Tammy recently shared a new physical modification in her latest TikTok video. The reality star got new hair and teeth, and fans quickly reacted to the makeover. The show’s official Reddit forum reposted the video, writing “Tammy’s teeth” in the caption. Fans gushed over Tammy’s transformation and pointed out how happy the reality star appeared in the video.

“You can tell her speech and mouth hasn’t fully adjusted to the new teeth. That looks so cute!” one Reddit user wrote. “She looks so good! So happy for her,” another fan added. “Those hand gestures-those are the gestures of a happy, healthy, confident person! I notice how fluid I am when I’m so happy with myself, and you can see it in her attitude here,” a third social media user pointed out. A fourth fan found it hard to believe that she was the same obese Tammy from the initial seasons of the show.

“In so many senses, it’s hard to believe this is the same lady from their time on YT or the early seasons of the show. She did the damn thing!!” the fan added. Another fan brought out Tammy’s past personality trait and pointed out how she went from people pleasing to becoming her own person. Fans also noticed a massive change in the reality star’s behavior from the initial seasons of the show to now, after the drastic transformation. Before her weight loss, she often argued with her siblings, especially Amy and Chris Combs. She was defensive and had a short temper and often lashed out for no reason.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Tammy admitted that losing weight and getting the extra skin removed came as a blessing in disguise, drastically changing her life. “After six years and losing over 500 pounds, I was finally approved for surgery,” she told the outlet. “I was just overwhelmed with excitement. I worked really hard for this, and now it's here. I'm pretty sure it was noticeable on my face how immediately shocked and then overwhelmed with joy I was,” she added. Although she was “nervous” before her surgery, she admitted that her body recovered more easily than she expected. “I surprised the doctors with how well my body was healing,” she added

According to the outlet, Tammy lost 500 pounds, exactly half of her weight, during her weight-loss journey. As for Amy, she lost a whopping 176 pounds. '1000-lb Sisters' followed the duo as they navigated the challenges of obesity and took the audience along for the ride. They struggled with limited mobility, diabetes, and skin problems, borne out of obesity. On their journey to adopting a healthier lifestyle, the sisters faced many emotional and physical setbacks. But they eventually built a life they've been wanting for a while. “I’ve done more in the last nine months than I’ve ever done in my life. I have my life back,” Tammy joked.