‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Part 3 Recap: How West and Amanda’s drama ruined the group’s friendship

Cast members confronted West about his previous relationships and how he had not been clear with them, including Amanda.

The recently released ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Part 3 featured the host Andy Cohen confronting West over his relationship with Amanda. He asked about the exact time since West felt something more than friendship for her. “We started going out a lot in February and March with a lot of my friends and Amanda, and I share mutual friends,” West noted. He added that seeing Amanda happy and having a good time felt “special” to him. “It was a treat for me to Amanda like, incredibly happy, and we started spending more time together.” When Amanda faced the same question, she noted that she did not know exactly when it all started. She recalled “one night” when “West said something,” and she thought about whether there was something more, “Like all the emotions came flooding in.” She added that there was no “slow burn” or a “build-up.”

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring (From Left) Andy Cohen, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

“So to be clear, were you two having an affair this summer?” asked Andy. In response, both Amanda and West said, “Absolutely not.” West admitted to having lied and added, “I get that the things we are saying today…people have reasons to not trust us and…” Soon, Jesse jumped in and said that he and Amanda made the group feel “crazy” for even thinking about the possibility of the two dating. Lindsay said it felt like the two “gaslighted,” while Ciara added that the two “played games on Instagram.” Kyle recalled receiving a DM from someone who told him that Amanda and West had been together since 2025. However, both of them denied any such thing.

An image of Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller from the 'Summer House' reunion special (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Jocelyn Prescod)

Later, when the discussion turned towards West’s former relationships, they talked about Meija Moreno. Andy asked him whether she knew that West was dating other women at the time. “I obviously wasn’t the clearest. I told her that it was not an exclusive relationship in, like, November or December. I’ve been not clear with a zillion women that I’ve dated prior to this,” he responded. Kyle noted that West’s behavior was concerning, as he still cared for Amanda. Ciara clapped back at West, noting that he sent flowers to Meija on Valentine’s Day: “You were saying ‘I love you’ to this woman. You can’t even look at me because you know you’re f**king lying.” Amanda said that she “had some of this information” and that she didn’t know “all of it.” Jesse got emotional after learning that Meija was under the impression that West was not exclusive to her. “What it feels like now is that you probably told her that this is all just for a show. That’s quite literally what he did,” noted Jesse.

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Mia Calabrese and Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)

During the reunion, once more Jesse got tears when Ciara reflected on her friendship and support for Amanda. “I’m truly sorry for what I have done. Truly, you do not deserve a friend like me,” said Ciara. Jesse felt as if he was “losing a brother.” West responded that he “f*****g hated” how things turned out. Andy asked West, “No offense, but are you on a bunch of beta blockers or what? Because you, like everybody’s so emotional around you, about you and their relationship with you.” West responded that he was trying to “stay composed as much as possible.” Ciara called him a “sociopath.” Seeing West not responding to Andy’s question, Jesse asked him again. West admitted to having one beta blocker and apologized, “If I don’t read emotional enough.” According to Lindsay, the reunion didn’t give “a lot of clarity” regarding West and Amanda’s relationship. She told West, “You’re the manipulator here…..This affects the future of our friend group. It affects people’s livelihoods, careers, and today is the day you just thought about that? It’s very shortsighted for a f*****g hook-up, for a fling,” she added. Bravo also announced a bonus episode, ‘Summer House: The Aftermath,’ which will air next week.