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‘Summer House’ star Amanda breaks silence on sitting next to West instead of Kyle for first time at reunion

The seating chart sees Amanda on the host's immediate left, followed by West Wilson, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and KJ
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 17 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

With the highly anticipated ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion scheduled to air from May 26, 2026, onwards, Bravo released another sneak peek on May 21. It featured the host, Andy Cohen, catching up with the cast members. Notably, Amanda Batula, who is now in a relationship with West Wilson, was sitting next to him. It was something no one expected when the season began, seeing how she and Kyle Cooke had been together for over a decade. The seating chart sees Amanda on the host's immediate left, followed by West, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and KJ. On Andy’s right is Ciara Miller, followed by Kyle, Lindsay Hubbard, Mia Calabrese, Bailey Tailor, and Ben Waddell.

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring all cast members with the host Andy Cohen (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion featuring all the cast members with Andy Cohen (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Seeing her sitting next to West, Andy pointed out, “Amanda, you sat down and realized, ‘Wow, this is the first time I’m not sitting next to Kyle.’ That has to be surreal.” Agreeing with him, she noted that it was “just weird” that she and Kyle didn’t share a dressing room, “And weird that we’re on different sides of the couch.” However, what Amanda said next was quite surprising. She shared, “But I think that was going to be inevitable no matter what transpired.” Elsewhere in the sneak peek, the host asked West whether he was “dreading” the night. "Obviously, yeah, but I do think there have also been a lot of rumors and speculation about things that aren’t true. And so I think, as scary as today is, there’s a lot of space to clear things up and also make progress," he said.

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring Ciara Miller (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring Ciara Miller (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The ‘Summer House’ reunion sneak peek then saw the host asking Ciara about her reunion look, which earlier made waves online. “I had a couple of options. This is actually my backup. But, you know, you can never really choose a reunion dress. It has to come to you,” she responded. She added that she wanted to “switch up” her hair color, which is why she went with a new look. “I love it,” reacted Andy. He also spoke about a major ongoing conversation on the internet: Kyle’s ageless appearance. He asked Kyle about his skincare routine, and the LoverBoy CEO responded that he wished it were “a 15-step scientific program that I could be selling on QVC.” However, he said that all he had been using was a “little moisturizer, little cleanse.” He mentioned he was using products that were sent to their “old apartment,” referring to the place the former couple shared.

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring (From Left) Andy Cohen, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion featuring Andy Cohen, Amanda Batula, and West Wilson (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Additionally, Kyle and Lindsay earlier appeared on the latest episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' There, Kyle spoke about how he learned about “the things that were going on between Amanda and West.” He recalled Amanda texting Ciara nine hours before telling him about the news. “I was already in the know. This is the day before they release their statement. I was in disbelief. I’m not going to lie,” added Kyle. Notably, the first sneak peek of the reunion featured Amanda walking off stage after an intense argument with Ciara. Referring to that, Kyle said, “I was like, should I go after her? When West didn’t? I mean, it was hectic. It was emotional…it was tough.”

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