‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 2 sees Amanda walk off stage as explosive drama unfolds

Ciara confronted West and Amanda about their relationship as tensions boiled over at the reunion

The second part of ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion began with Ciara confronting West and Amanda about their relationship. She referred to Amanda as someone who is very “mute” and called her a “weak figure.” She said West needed to be the “star” in their relationship. This brought tears to Amanda’s eyes while Kyle told Ciara that her words were a little “harsh.” Fellow cast member Lindsay turned to Amanda and shared her views on West, saying, “You and I have gotten so f**king close over the last year, and I feel so bamboozled in so many ways, but I also still feel really protective, and he’s gonna f**king do it to you. He’s going to do it to you.” Kyle then called out West’s relationship with Meija, and West defended himself, saying, “It’s been public.”

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Mia Calabrese and Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: Bravo)

While Amanda was still emotional after multiple confrontations, KJ shared his thoughts on the situation. “Sorry, I’m just going to be honest,” he started. “My dad was a very womanizing player, and my mom had to deal with so much s**t. So that’s why, like, I am hurting, West. Cause I don’t like that. I grew up watching that firsthand, and it destroyed my family,” said KJ. Later in the reunion, Amanda told Ciara how much she valued their friendship. “I got caught up in my feelings. And I’m…I’ve…doesn’t matter. This has hurt me a lot,” she said. However, Ciara told her this wasn’t the case.

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion featuring Ciara Miller (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Andy Cohen then asked Amanda about West’s lack of commitment to Ciara in the past and wondered what would make her relationship with West different. “I mean, that’s the conversations that West and I’ve had. Like, we’ve talked about it privately and like, what this would look like and what it would mean, which is the only reason why I’m here sitting next to him.” Amanda continued, “I felt embarrassed to have to say I have feelings and have kissed West, and he’s seeing someone else. I felt embarrassed having to say that to Ciara.” She got emotional and asked Andy for a break as she walked off the stage. Lindsay questioned West’s behavior: “Why isn’t her boyfriend going after her?”

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Image Source: Bravo)

“You should go after your f**king girl. Get up and go after her, West. Be a f**king man,” Lindsay told West. “So you can tell me that we both f**king left and b**tch about that,” he replied. Kyle then said he would have gone after her to make sure she was fine before West left and went backstage. Kyle mentioned that the situation was “so f**king weird.” “I almost got up,” he added. The scene then cut to West and Amanda in their dressing room, where he told her, “If you have to cry onstage, cry onstage.”

A still from 'Summer House' season 10 reunion featuring Amanda Batula (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Elsewhere during the reunion, Dara reflected on West’s “dating rituals,” as Andy called them. “The biggest pattern in his life is that it is ‘The West Show’ and it will always be ‘The West Show,’” shared Dara. She also noted that the biggest thing that West wanted was to be “well-liked.” “He doesn’t prioritize the women he’s romantically involved with,” she added. Later, when cast members were backstage during a break, Ciara FaceTimed West’s ex, Meija. Soon, Kyle also joined. He noted that Meija had shared receipts, which he would reveal later. In the meantime, Ciara spoke to Meija about her relationship with West and more.