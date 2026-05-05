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‘RHOBH’ star Bozoma Saint John slams Andy Cohen over 'skeptical' reaction to her CMO remarks at reunion

Bozoma Saint John’s role as Chief Marketing Officer created buzz during the ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 2
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Stills from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Andy Cohen and Bozoma Saint John (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
Stills from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Andy Cohen and Bozoma Saint John (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 2 featured various discussions and arguments among fellow Housewives and the host, Andy Cohen. One of them was about Bozoma Saint John’s role as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She mentioned that in current times, CMOs have a comparatively “short tenure,” and Andy was surprised to learn that. He asked again if the job “wasn’t meant to be for a long period of time.” To that, Bozoma responded, “It is intentioned to be a long time, but what happens is that a lot of times the blame of any company’s failure or its, you know, issues with the stock falls on a CMO.” Andy didn't respond to Boz’s explanation, but his expressions said it all. A few days later, on May 2, 2026, Bozoma took to social media to share a detailed video, responding to Andy’s reactions. 

A Still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion Part 1 featuring the host Andy Cohen (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring the host Andy Cohen (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

In the video, the ‘RHOBH’ star started with, “Andy Cohen, come here. I’m calling you to the front of the class, okay? Did you really make this face when we were at the 'RHOBH' reunion and we were talking about this?” A clip from part 2 of the reunion, featuring Andy’s reaction, was then played. Another clip of her speaking about the tenure of a CMO and more was also shown. Bozoma continued, “Now, I know you couldn’t have meant to have a skeptical look, right? Because there have been plenty of white papers and think pieces that have been written about the tenure of the CMO and the high-pressure job that it is.” A screenshot of a Forbes article titled, 'Why is the CMO tenure still the shortest in the C-Suite and what can be done about it?' was then shown. Another article by Forbes, titled 'The CMO role became impossible - What’s replacing it' was also part of the video.

After this, the reality TV star spoke about the reunion host's recent interaction on Threads. A user @thngsiwatch commented, “Why is Andy so confused by Boz’s statement re: the tenure of a CMO?” Andy responded to the comment, “Because every CMO I’ve worked with was more of a long term thing but what the hell do I know!” Resuming the video, Bozoma stated, “I’m going to believe that you were simply unaware, but now you’re aware.” 

A still from ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion featuring Bozoma Saint John (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion featuring Bozoma Saint John (Image Source: Bravo)

Furthermore, she asked everyone not to get distracted by the debate about whether she could keep a job or not because she had something important to share. She went on to list some key facts, “By the way, do you really think that billion-dollar businesses would keep hiring a CMO who has a failing track record? No, okay? And do you think I’d be placed in not one, but two Hall of Fames if I didn’t do anything? No, okay? So it’s not an accident or by happenstance, all right.” She then shared, “Of the approximately 328 to 346 Fortune 500 companies who have a senior marketing leader in the C-suite, only 1% of those CMO roles are currently held by a Black woman. 1%.” After she reflected on more facts, she concluded her video with a Lil Wayne song. Andy then responded to Bozoma’s video via a comment, stating, “Consider me AWARE!” 

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