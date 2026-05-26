All the burning questions 'Summer House' reunion needs to answer — including that messy relationship timeline

In March 2026, West and Amanda shared a joint statement revealing their relationship to the public

With the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion merely hours away, the internet is buzzing with questions surrounding the cast members. As fans have already witnessed, a lot has happened since the cast members filmed the reunion. Leaked audios, explosive sneak peeks, and more have only heightened anticipation for the much-awaited three-part reunion. Among the biggest questions the reunion has to answer is the controversial timeline surrounding West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s relationship.

1. What is the 'real' timeline of Amanda and West's relationship?

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Ciara confronting Amanda (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

West and Amanda have repeatedly mentioned that their relationship began when they were “single.” The two noted that their bond didn't turn “romantic” until February 2026. However, recent episodes of the show have sparked speculation among viewers about the timeline of their relationship, given their body language and certain moments caught on camera. Fans now hope that the duo addresses whether they were involved with each other before Amanda and Kyle’s split was announced.

2. Did any of the cast members know about West and Amanda's relationship before the statement?

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 12 featuring West and Amanda (Image Source: Bravo)

In March 2026, West and Amanda shared a joint statement revealing their secret romance to the public. While the two asked for “space to process things privately,” they received heavy backlash from fans and fellow cast members. However, in the midst of it all, many wondered if any of the cast members, especially Jesse Solomon, knew about the duo's romance before they went public. More importantly, did the duo reach out to Ciara and Kyle before they released the statement? Fans now hope the reunion answers these lingering questions.

3. How did Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke react to the ultimate betrayal?

A still from the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion featuring Ciara Miller (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

One of the biggest shocks about the “Scamanda” drama was that Amanda and Ciara were close friends. Additionally, West was also romantically involved with Ciara and was a close friend of Kyle. When West and Amanda’s relationship was revealed, Ciara and Kyle were among the cast members who were deeply hurt. During the course of the show, Ciara was seen standing by Amanda as she navigated through her issues with Kyle over the years. After learning about West and Amanda's relationship, Ciara immediately unfollowed them. While fans have already witnessed a glimpse of Ciara confronting Amanda in the sneak peek, they will want to know more about her and Kyle's initial reaction to the bombshell announcement.

4. Where does the cast go from here?

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

After everything that has happened on ‘Summer House’ Season 10, it would be interesting to see who among the cast members will return for Bravo’s upcoming season. Recently, viewers learned about Ciara’s participation in the upcoming season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’, after which she will co-host ‘Love Island: Aftersun.’ It is also unclear whether West and Amanda will return or be dropped by the franchise, given the backlash they have been receiving from fans on social media. Fans will also want to know if additional cast members, including Kyle, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, and more, will return for Season 11.