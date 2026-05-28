Is Ciara Miller leaving 'Summer House'? Insider reveals her stance on Season 11 after reunion drama

With the current reunion and ‘In The City’ release schedule, Bravo star’s future on ‘Summer House’ has been a topic of discussion among fans.

The latest ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 1 featured intense confrontations involving Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula. With two more parts yet to be released, viewers are looking forward to learning more about the upcoming Bravo show season and its cast dynamics. As everyone already knows, for now, both Amanda and West are not on good terms with fellow cast members. Ciara’s friendship with both of them also ended after they admitted to having lied about being romantically involved. US Weekly published an exclusive story regarding Ciara’s possible return for the upcoming ‘Summer House’ Season 11. According to an unnamed source, the publication noted, “Ciara is thinking about coming back to the house. Likely for one last season to prove a point.”

Stills from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Based on US Weekly’s report, Ciara will be “busy with 'Dancing With the Stars' and 'Love Island,' so she hasn’t made a final decision yet.” Earlier, MEAWW shared an update regarding Ciara’s participation in the upcoming 'DWTS' Season 35, followed by co-hosting 'Love Island: After Sun.' That’s why Ciara is now “leaning towards going back for one more season,” the source revealed. “There is a chance she will face Amanda and West.” However, Bravo has not yet officially announced whether West and Amanda will return to the show amid heavy viewer backlash. The source also reflected on the possible timeline for the upcoming ‘Summer House’ season filming, which might begin around July. But for that, the “Cast is unknown right now because procedures have not made a final decision.”

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Apart from Ciara, Amanda and West’s situation has also affected Loverboy CEO Kyle Cooke. Kyle, who is married to Amanda, was reportedly hurt by the fallout surrounding the pair’s actions. According to the source, 'Kyle wants to go back to the show.' Meanwhile, things reportedly aren’t going well for West following the reunion drama. “Producers may not even ask West to come back because he was lying to them about other women he was dating, and producers are not happy that he’s been lying to everyone,” the source added, “Kyle, Ciara, the rest of the cast have been vulnerable, at least about who they were dating.”

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, and Andy Cohen (Image Source: @Bravo)

Bravo fans are aware that West has contacted fellow cast members since his and Amanda’s joint statement release. Notably, he and Amanda both admitted to having lied to them about their romantic involvement. “West reached out to Kyle after the reunion, and Kyle had been debating speaking to West one-on-one because the last time Kyle spoke to West was when he confronted him at the reunion.” The source also mentioned that “West apologized to Kyle” during their post-reunion meeting. “Kyle is upset and taken aback by everything, but is taking the high road because he feels that’s his best revenge. He still feels betrayed and hurt, so it’s taking him time to process.” Furthermore, Amanda has also contacted Lindsay Hubbard to have a one-on-one chat. “She may talk to Amanda again, but it’s going to be very difficult for the cast to be friends with Amanda and West and trust them the same way as they did before,” the source noted. That means, multiple cast members might be parting ways with Amanda and West.