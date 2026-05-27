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West and Amanda’s relationship timeline finally revealed as ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion gets messy

Andy Cohen asked burning questions, including West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s first kiss and who made the first move.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

Bravo’s recently released ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 1 turned out to be quite explosive as the cast members reflected on West and Amanda’s relationship timeline. With Andy Cohen navigating the reunion, he immediately “addressed the elephant in the room” and noted how things unfolded from the beginning: “In February this year, Amanda and West were spotted holding hands at an event, igniting what at first felt like outlandish internet conspiracies. And when I asked West about those rumors on Watch What Happens Live, his tepid denials only fueled speculation. It was on March 24, 2026.”

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, and Andy Cohen (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, and Andy Cohen (Image Source: @Bravo)

He recalled that it was March 31 when West and Amanda released a joint statement. Andy then asked Ciara about her initial suspicions of West and Amanda’s romance. She first suspected on January 17 that something might be going on between her best friend (Amanda) and her ex (West). It was because, while Amanda was at West’s house, she didn’t pick up her calls or respond to texts. Later, Mia initiated a group chat to see whether Amanda would respond. Amanda’s suspicious behavior led Ciara to wonder why she was there and why she wouldn’t respond. Despite Ciara’s multiple attempts to spend time with Amanda, she acted like her “f**king phone doesn’t work.” 

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Mia Calabrese and Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Mia Calabrese and Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)

Further in the reunion, Ciara accused West of lying about many things, including having a girlfriend and not being open about it. She noted that at the time, West’s girlfriend was Miha, which Lindsay confirmed by putting out receipts from her phone. She mentioned it was March 24 when Miha told her about being with West and spending the night together. “She brought me that tie,” said West. Notably, fans must remember West’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ (WWHL) appearance, when he wore the horse-hair tie Miha had gifted him. Andy asked Amanda whether she was aware that West was “dating this woman.” She responded, “Yeah. We had a whole conversation about it.”

Elsewhere in the reunion, after Carl mentioned apologies and that Amanda should apologize to Ciara, the former noted that she had already apologized. Listening to that, Ciara got her phone and started reading texts. The first text was from March 5, where Amanda wrote: “Hi, checking in. The internet is f**king on one right now and I feel like everything I do is under a microscope and I can’t believe I’m even having to text you this right now, but West and I are very much so just friends. I’m sad we’re even having to discuss.” Listening to that, Andy asked Amanda, “So to be clear, you were hooking up at that time.” She responded that she and West were “talking” and that “everything was PG.” Jess called her out, “Why continue to lie? Can’t you just tell us when did you guys hooked up for the first time?”

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Ciara Miller reading texts between her and Amanda Batula (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Ciara Miller reading texts between her and Amanda Batula (Image Source: @Bravo)

Ciara’s response to Amanda’s text was: “So I can expect for there to be no photo or videos coming out? Feels like such a widespread rumor for there to be no veracity to it.” Amanda replied, “Nothing different than what I’ve posted myself.” She added that people were being “psychos” after seeing her and West together more. However, Ciara asked her over text, once more: “So for clarity, since I don’t feel like you’re making it clear, you and West haven’t hooked up, made out, held hands under table, or had s**?” In response, Amanda wrote, “Correct.” Listening to that, Amanda told Ciara, “And I lied. A 100% lied.”

Cast members, including Ciara, Kyle, Mia, Lindsay, and Carl, confronted Amanda about turning off her location because she was spending time with West and didn’t want anyone to know. “I was not sleeping with West,” said Amanda. Soon, West admitted to having made the first move on her. Andy asked about their first kiss and when it happened. “In February, after brunch,” responded West. Fans who might not remember, the brunch was on March 1, which Kyle, West, Jesse, and Ben attended.

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