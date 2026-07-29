Showrunner Sarah Lampert teases hidden ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 clue about the timeline

Sarah Lampert has revealed important information about ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 5, while sharing a promising update on Season 4’s progress.

Fans do not have to wait much longer for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4. However, the future of the Netflix drama beyond that remains uncertain. While filming wrapped months ago and post-production is nearing completion, Netflix has yet to announce whether the hit series will return for a fifth season. Season 3 ended with several major cliffhangers. Georgia (Brianne Howey) discovered she was genuinely pregnant after faking a pregnancy previously during her murder trial, while Paul (Scott Porter) left her after learning the truth. At the same time, Ginny's (Antonia Gentry) decision to manipulate Austin (Diesel La Torraca) on the witness stand damaged their sibling relationship, setting up an emotional fourth season. As reported by The Direct, creator and showrunner Sarah Lampert recently shared a behind-the-scenes update during an Instagram Q&A in her stories, reflecting on Season 4's progress and addressing the show's renewal status.

Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry in a still from Ginny & Georgia — Netflix

Lampert revealed that one of her favorite parts of post-production is watching the director's cut, as it is the first time she can see a completed episode. She said she became emotional while watching the director's cut of Episode 10. She expressed, "I was in New York recently when I watched the director's cut for Episode 10 and I like cried in the first 5 minutes. I was just so overwhelmed that I was watching like episode 10 of a Season 4." She also confirmed that neither she nor the cast and crew know whether Netflix will renew the series for Season 5. She said, "We don't know about Season 5 yet. That's nothing. I don't know. We don't know. We don't know. We don't know." Although the lack of a renewal update may concern fans, Lampert's comments suggest post-production is entering its final stages. With the director's cut of the finale already assembled, much of the creative work appears to be complete before Netflix announces an official release date.

Raymond Ablack and Brianne Howey in a still from Ginny & Georgia — Netflix

Lampert also highlighted one sequence she found meaningful while making Season 4. She revealed that Episode 9 opens with a monologue from Maxine Baker's (Sara Waisglass) perspective, praising the actress for bringing the scene to life. The showrunner explained that her own experiences influenced the monologue's writing, making the moment important to her. When asked about spoilers, Lampert made it clear she wants viewers to experience the story without major plot details leaking ahead of release.

"I don't want to spoil anything. We work so hard on this." She continued, "I don't want to spoil anything. We work so hard on this. I hate spoilers." As for when Season 4 will arrive, Netflix has not confirmed anything. However, filming wrapped in March, and star Brianne Howey previously said the new season would arrive sometime this year. Based on the production timelines of the previous two seasons, the series could premiere later in 2026, although Netflix has yet to make an official announcement. For now, 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4 is coming, but Season 5 has not been renewed yet.