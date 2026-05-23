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‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 just got major filming update — and fans won’t have to wait long

A new ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 tease has surfaced, and fans are already bracing themselves for more twists in Wellsbury.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Zion Miller (Nathan Mitchell) and Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) in a still from Season 3 of 'Ginny & Georgia' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Amanda Matlovich)
Zion Miller (Nathan Mitchell) and Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) in a still from Season 3 of 'Ginny & Georgia' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Amanda Matlovich)

Fans waiting for updates on ‘Ginny & Georgia’ finally have something juicy to hold onto, because it sounds like Season 4 is coming much sooner than many people expected. Actor Nathan Mitchell has confirmed that the Netflix hit has already completed filming and moved into post-production. The update came during an interview with ScreenRant at the red carpet premiere for the final season of ‘The Boys’. Mitchell, who appears in both shows, spoke with ScreenRant’s Tatiana Hullender and casually dropped the kind of news fans had been hoping for. He revealed, “Where are we in the production of this? Oh, we're in post-production of Season 4. We filmed it, it's wrapped, we're editing, it's gonna come out.” Mitchell did not reveal the exact premiere date because, as he admitted, Netflix has not shared that information with the cast yet.

Vinessa Antoine as Simone and Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller in a still from Season 3 of 'Ginny & Georgia' (Image Source: Netflix | Ginny & Georgia)
 Simone (Vinessa Antoine) and Zion Miller (Nathan Mitchell) in a still from Season 3 of 'Ginny & Georgia' (Image Source: Netflix | Ginny & Georgia)

He also mentioned recently talking with co-star Brianne Howey, “I was just talking to Bri today, and she’s excited for it. We’re all excited.” Mitchell plays Zion Miller on ‘Ginny & Georgia’, the father of Ginny. Zion has always had a messy but strong connection with Georgia, played by Brianne Howey, and Season 3 pushed that relationship into even shakier territory. Last season ended with plenty of unanswered questions hanging in the air. Georgia’s murder arrest turned everything upside down for the Miller family. Zion spent much of the season trying to protect Ginny and Austin while Georgia fought for her future. At one point, Zion even teamed up with Gil, Georgia’s abusive former partner, played by Aaron Ashmore.

Brianne Howey, Scott Porter, Antonia Gentry, and Diesel La Torraca in a still from Season 3 of 'Ginny & Georgia' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Amanda Matlovich)
Brianne Howey, Scott Porter, Antonia Gentry, and Diesel La Torraca in a still from Season 3 of 'Ginny & Georgia' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Amanda Matlovich)

Meanwhile, Georgia’s personal life became even more tangled by the end of the season. Although she was ultimately found not guilty, her future relationships remain uncertain. The show also teased a growing connection between Georgia and one of her childhood friends, which may complicate things even further heading into Season 4. Meanwhile, the cast continues to play a huge role in why the show connects with such a large audience. Alongside Mitchell and Howey, the series also stars Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Felix Mallard, Katie Douglas, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Ashmore. Another interesting piece of the puzzle involves the future of the show itself.

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in a still from Season 3 of 'Ginny & Georgia' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Amanda Matlovich)
Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in a still from Season 3 of 'Ginny & Georgia' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Amanda Matlovich)

Creator Sarah Lampert previously suggested that the original plan was to end the story after four seasons. In a 2025 interview with Deadline, she hinted that there could still be room for additional episodes if Netflix wants the story to continue. She stated, “It would almost feel rushed to get to that ending for it to happen in four. I’m not Netflix. I can’t control whether or not there’s a season five, but I would say what we discovered very early on in Season 4’s writer’s room is, oh, there’s more story here.” Netflix has not officially confirmed anything beyond Season 4 yet, but if the upcoming season pulls strong viewing numbers again, the streamer may not want to close the book so quickly. 

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