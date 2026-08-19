‘Tracker’ series star confirms fan-favorite character’s return: ‘He needs a favor...’

‘Tracker’ will soon begin filming with a fan-favorite character, who shares a contentious relationship with Colton

Shaw brothers will be reunited in the upcoming season of 'Tracker.' Justin Hartley, who stars as Colter in the hit CBS show, recently appeared at Televerse 2026 and confirmed Jensen Ackles' return. The actor appeared at the event on Sunday, August 16. In the interview, Hartley was asked about his chemistry with Ackles and how it impacts the characters they play in the show. This prompted him to confirm Ackles' presence in the next season, while appreciating his work ethic. "Yeah, he's coming back. Actually, he'll be here next week. So, what he brings to the show is pretty extraordinary. He's really talented and extremely ugly. It's really hard to look at. But other than the looks, he has this incredible work ethic and charm and charisma and talent and all of that. Wonderful. And everybody knows that," Hartley shared.

A still of Colton and Russell from 'Tracker' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

It is difficult to track which episode Ackles will return in. To accommodate his busy schedule, the team may be filming out of order. Moreover, fans are ecstatic to know about this update, as they were concerned about how things were left off last season. In the finale, Russell (Ackles) was forced to take a job from McIntyre (Glenn Morshower). Russell took this step to prevent Colton from learning a devastating secret. The only one he said goodbye to was Reenie (Fiona Rene). He left Colton in the dark, leaving their relationship at a crossroads. "I thought it was really cool what we did last season, when we left him in a place where he was doing something for Colter, keeping a bit of a secret from Colter, but for Colter's own good. Taking care of him. He took one for the team. He's like, 'I'll do this for you, quid pro quo kind of thing, if you just keep him out of it. He doesn't need to know any of this stuff,' to protect him," Hartley stated about the finale.

A still of Colton and Russell from 'Tracker' Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

Hartley also shed light on the circumstances that force Russell's return to the show. It will apparently also involve one of Russell's friends. "He needs a favor. He needs a favor from Colter and from his sort of skill set. So the two brothers work together to solve this problem that Russell's found himself in, and one of his friends in," Hartley shared. The actor further talks about how committed Ackles is to his job, in the event. "What you don't know, what you don't see unless you work with people, and he's one of them, is just his desire to be on point all the time. And it is so cool to be around. I think it inspires other people as well, so that's sort of a contagious thing that he has," he said.

A Still of Russell from 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS | Darko Sikman)

Ackles has been a steady presence in the CBS show since its inception, appearing in every season. Over the years, he has become a fan favorite, with many hoping for a Russell-focused spin-off. Elwood Reid, the showrunner, has expressed interest in the idea. "We're cautious. Tracker is Justin's show, and we never want to do anything that cheapens it. That said, Russell's military background opens the door to a very different kind of series — one that plays to Jensen's strengths. We didn't even ask for permission [to include Russell's speech in Episode 2]. We just put it in there. As the kids say, I'm manifesting it. It could be a lot of fun if the timing ever lines up," he said to Collider. Tracker will return with Season 4 on Sunday, October 4 at 9:30 PM ET on CBS.