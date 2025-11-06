'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4 welcomes new cast members — here’s what we know so far

Sarah Lampert, the creator of the series, said that the theme for 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 4 is 'Cycles and Origins'

Three new faces have joined the cast of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4. According to a new report by Variety, the newcomers ready to stir things up in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show include Ali Skovbye, well-known for her works on ‘Whistle’ and ‘Firefly Lane’, Kataem O’Connor of ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ fame, and ‘The Night Agent’ star Sunny Mabrey. In the forthcoming instalment of the show, Skovbye will play Rain, O’Connor will essay Isaiah, and Marbrey will portray Daisy. At the time of writing, additional details about their characters haven’t been revealed, but let us share that Daisy is also the name of Georgia’s mother.

The three new cast members will be sharing the screen space with returning stars, including Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark, and Nathan Mitchell. The fourth season of ‘Ginny & Georgia is in production, and up until now, the release date of the fourth season hasn't been disclosed.

During an interview with Tudum, Sarah Lampert, the creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer of the series ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ stated that the theme for the show's fourth season is ‘Cycles and Origins.’ Elsewhere in the same interview, Howey candidly spoke about co-showrunner Lampert and her plans for the fourth season. “Sarah has some incredible things planned, and I can’t wait to see more about the circumstances that shaped Georgia,” Howey told Tudum.

The official synopsis for the fourth season of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ reads, “Georgia Miller (Howey) has dodged a murder charge! So life is finally back to normal. Except that the Millers are broke again. And Georgia’s pregnant and doesn’t know who the father is. And strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia’s past isn’t willing to stay buried. Ginny (Gentry) is desperate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can. And as for Austin (La Torraca)…well… This season it’s him against the world. The family is at a turning point. But when push comes to shove, will the Millers be able to start fresh? Or will the past pull them back in?” Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the fourth season of ‘Ginny & Georgia.’ In the meantime, they can watch the previous seasons of the show on Netflix.