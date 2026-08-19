Catherine Zeta-Jones’ highly anticipated thriller ‘Kill Jackie’ finally has a release date

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ ‘Kill Jackie’ features an art dealer’s drug-smuggling past returns when a squad of assassins is sent to kill her.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is returning to television in a revenge thriller about an art dealer who becomes the target of an assassination squad. ‘Kill Jackie’ is an eight-part adaptation of Nick Harkaway’s novel ‘The Price You Pay,’ published under the name Aidan Truhen. Zeta-Jones plays Jackie Price, a former international drug smuggler who has built a new life selling fine art. When the Seven Demons are hired to kill her, Jackie decides to strike first, taking down the assassins one by one.

‘Kill Jackie’ will premiere on Friday, October 2, exclusively on AMC+ in the U.S. All eight episodes will become available that day. The complete season will also launch on Prime Video on October 2 in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, and several European territories. AMC+ holds the exclusive U.S. rights to the series.

Daniel Ings as Sam in ‘Kill Jackie’ (Image Source: AMC+)

The official synopsis reads: “Jackie Price (Zeta-Jones) has been living a luxurious existence for the last twenty years – traveling the world, selling fine art and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international drug smuggler. But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden lethal turn when she discovers that The Seven Demons, a squad of the world’s most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her."

"Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her. However, she soon realizes her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail…and her buried secrets lead her closer to home, with surprising consequences.”

Óscar Jaenada as Zigor and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Jackie Price in ‘Kill Jackie’ (Image Source: AMC+)

The cast also includes Daniel Ings, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Óscar Jaenada, Hattie Hook, Darci Shaw, Raff Law, Enzo Cilenti, Christine Adams, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Julian Barratt, Bill Paterson, and Ron Perlman. The series was co-created by Conor Keane and Tom Butterworth of ‘Gangs of London,’ Peter Lawson of ‘John Wick,’ and Damon Thomas of ‘Killing Eve.’

Butterworth serves as writer and showrunner, while Thomas is the lead director. Zeta-Jones is also an executive producer, with Harkaway serving as an executive consultant.