'Duck Dynasty' fans slam Jessica Robertson over ‘backhanded’ pregnancy reveal for her teen daughter

Jessica Robertson posted a pregnancy announcement for her 18-year-old daughter, Priscilla, on Sunday, July 20. The ‘Duck Dynasty’ family is expanding, and how! However, the fans criticized the tone of Jessica’s announcement, calling it inauthentic and backhanded. The reality star posted a picture of her teen daughter showing off her baby bump. She wrote a lengthy caption, announcing the good news, which started out on a happy note. Jessica said she and her husband, Jep Robertson, were “excited” to welcome another grandchild, who is due in October. “Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter, & we are blessed to add another grandbaby,” she added. But what she wrote after this didn’t sit well with the fans.

“This isn’t the plan we had laid out for Priscilla, but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings!” Jessica added. “We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby, and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!” she wrote. Agitated fans took issue with the tone of the post and slammed Jessica for it. “Such an odd way to announce a pregnancy. Extremely backhanded,” one Instagram user commented, as per Parade. Another fan called out Jessica for making her other daughter Merritt's pregnancy announcement before Priscilla's.

“You announced Merritt’s pregnancy before you announced Priscilla’s, and Priscilla is due before Merritt, why is that?” the Instagram user pointed out. “Because you’re ashamed of her for not being married? This post is very backhanded. I feel so sorry for this sweet girl!” the same fan added. “Ugh, the disappointment she must feel when her own mom adds in: 'this isn’t the plan we had for…,” a third social media user commented. “With the timing of the announcement and the disclaimer thrown in the middle, this poor girl must feel so much shame. Not a fun way to be celebrated,” another fan wrote.

‘Duck Dynasty’ ran for 11 seasons before wrapping up production in 2017. However, it was revived and brought back in June 2025 with a new title called ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival.’ The series centers around Phil Robertson, the CEO of Louisiana-based hunting and apparel company Duck Commander. Phil and his wife, Kay, welcomed four sons: Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep. In 2020, the Robertson family patriarch discovered that he had fathered a daughter named Phyllis from an affair in the 1970s. All the Robertson children got married and had multiple children of their own.

Now, the family is welcoming a new generation of grandchildren. Merritt, the second child of Jessica and Jep, announced her pregnancy in June 2025 with her husband, Tyler Metro. “Over the moon to announce another grandbaby on the way!!! Baby girl due December 2025!!” she captioned the picture of her holding her baby bump. Merritt’s pregnancy news came four months after their other daughter, Lily, gave birth to son Winston Ezelle Stalbaum. Jessica also acknowledged her growing family with a quip in Priscilla’s announcement post. “Pray for us! 3 babies under 1!” the reality star wrote.