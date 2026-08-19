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What time does 'Outer Banks' Season 5 come out? Everything you need to know about Pogues' final ride

‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 arrives for one final adventure, with the Pogues facing their biggest challenge yet on Netflix.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Outer Banks' featuring key cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @obx)
A still from 'Outer Banks' featuring key cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @obx)

The Pogues are returning for one final adventure in 'Outer Banks' Season 5. Netflix will release the fifth and final season globally on Thursday, August 20, 2026. For viewers in the US, the new season arrives at 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET.

The entire final season will arrive at once. Netflix has confirmed 10 episodes, so viewers can watch the Pogues' final story without waiting for another batch.

(From L to R) Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera, Chase Stokes as John B Routledge and J.D. as Pope Heyward in a still from 'Outer Banks' Season 5 trailer
(From L to R) Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera, Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, and J.D. as Pope Heyward in a still from 'Outer Banks' Season 5 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The story picks up after the devastating events in Morocco. John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo are grieving JJ's death. Chandler Groff is still at large, while the Pogues have also lost the Blue Crown, giving the group another reason to chase him. Kiara is determined to avenge JJ. The Pogues return home without money or a clear future, but they refuse to abandon their search. Rafe joins them as an unlikely ally against Groff.

John B faces a different challenge. He learns that Sarah is pregnant and must deal with the idea of becoming a father while preparing for another dangerous mission. The main cast returns for the final chapter. Chase Stokes plays John B, with Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, and Drew Starkey as Rafe. Austin North returns as Topper, while Fiona Palomo plays Sofia. 

J.D. as Pope Heyward ina still from 'Outer Banks' Season 5 trailer
J.D. as Pope Heyward in a still from 'Outer Banks' Season 5 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss have been promoted to series regulars as Groff and Shoupe. Rudy Pankow is not returning as a series regular after JJ's death. His character still remains central to the final story through memories and the Pogues' mission. The final season also marks the end of a story that creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke originally planned across five seasons. Netflix says the series has collected nearly 200 million views across its first four seasons and appeared 25 times on its English-language Top 10 list.

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