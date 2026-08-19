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Does JJ come back in Season 5 of ‘Outer Banks’? Here’s what we know

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 ended with JJ Maybank’s demise, after which the upcoming season will feature the aftermath of his death.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 54 MINUTES AGO
A still from ‘Outer Banks’ featuring Rudy Pankow as JJ (Cover Image Source: @Netflix)
A still from ‘Outer Banks’ featuring Rudy Pankow as JJ (Cover Image Source: @Netflix)

‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 is all set to premiere on August 20 on Netflix. For that, series regulars including Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Fiona Palomo will be returning. Along with them, Tony Crane and Cullen Moss will also be featured in the series. However, fans have been wondering whether JJ comes back in Season 5. Previously, in Season 4, viewers witnessed JJ Maybank’s (Rudy Pankow) unfortunate demise.

A still from ‘Outer Banks’
A still from ‘Outer Banks’ featuring Rudy Pankow as JJ (Image Source: @Netflix)

After learning about his exit from the show, Pankow, during his “Happy Sad Confused” podcast appearance, said he was looking forward to how the showmakers will “do it.” He noted, “I’m totally going to watch it. I want to see how they do it. I really want to. And they’re going to crush it. No doubt.” So, that is what fans will witness: events following JJ’s demise, including the Pogues avenging his death, but not JJ.

A still from ‘Outer Banks’ featuring Rudy Pankow as JJ (Image Source: @Netflix)
A still from ‘Outer Banks’ featuring Rudy Pankow as JJ and Chase Stokes as John B (Image Source: @Netflix)

According to the show creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, JJ’s demise was planned from the beginning. As Josh stated via Tudum, “It was a really hard decision because he’s such a great piece of the ensemble. It sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season. We’re planning a story of redemption, and a season that embodies the friendship that JJ had come to represent.” He further added, “JJ’s death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can because we love the character as much as the fans do. And Rudy’s a great friend of ours.”

A still from ‘Outer Banks’ featuring Rudy Pankow as JJ (Image Source: @Netflix)
A still from ‘Outer Banks’ featuring (L-R) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Rudy Pankow as JJ, and Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward (Image Source: @Netflix)

After JJ’s demise in the ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 finale, JJ extended his gratitude to fellow cast members and crew. “I want to leave the cast and crew with the biggest thank-you. It’s been such a pleasure to come to work.” He added, “This is by far the biggest thing I’ve ever done in [my] experience, and to have this as my start is a start of a lifetime. I’m going to miss it. Thank you for so many fun memories I’ll have the rest of my life.”

Notably, fans have noticed Pankow unfollowing his ‘Outer Banks’ co-stars, including Madison and Madelyn. On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, fans noticed him no longer following Madison on Instagram. A few fans also shared their thoughts on X. Additionally, rumors of an ongoing feud began after the cast dinner in 2023. It began during Season 4 filming, when Madison and Pankow played a couple on the show, after which Pankow’s JJ was killed off in the Season 4 finale.

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