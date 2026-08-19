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‘Outer Banks’ gets surprise prequel update at Netflix, but there’s a catch

The final season of ‘Outer Banks’ brings the story back to Kildare Island as the Pogues face their biggest challenges yet in Season 5.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 14 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Outer Banks' featuring key cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @obx)
A still from 'Outer Banks' featuring key cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @obx)

The Pogues could be back in a new form after ‘Outer Banks’ ends its five-season run soon. Creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke have confirmed that they are developing a Netflix prequel tentatively titled ‘Kildare.’ The proposed series would take place 20 years before the treasure-hunting story of John B and his friends began. However, the project remains at the script stage, and Netflix has not formally ordered it.

The prequel would explore how Kildare Island became divided between the wealthy Kooks and the working-class Pogues. In an interview with Deadline, Josh said, “We’re working on the script. We’re working hard on it with our awesome partners from Netflix, and we’re just trying to get all of it as good as it can be.” Netflix declined to comment when contacted.

A still of Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Madison Bailey, and Chase Stokes in ‘Outer Banks’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Madison Bailey, and Chase Stokes in ‘Outer Banks’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Josh also explained why the creators want to revisit the island decades before the events of ‘Outer Banks.’ “It really is the story of how the island split — and it’s particularly relevant in our country right now — how it split into the haves and have-nots, how the Kooks and the Pogues started,” he said. “How did this rift start?”

Burke said the story would be “seen through the stories of some of the characters you know and some new characters.” It is unclear which familiar names might appear or whether any members of the original cast would be involved.

A still from 'Outer Banks' featuring key cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @obx)
A still from 'Outer Banks' featuring key cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @obx)

The update arrives before all episodes of ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 premiere on Netflix on August 20. The final season will conclude the story that began with John B’s search for answers about his missing father and grew into a series of treasure hunts involving the Pogues. Although ‘Kildare’ does not yet have a series order, its development shows that the creators are working with Netflix, and its development could allow Netflix to expand the franchise beyond the original show.

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