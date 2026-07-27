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‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: New York’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ finally set fall premiere dates on CBS

NCIS season 24 and NCIS: Origins season 3 are all returning alongside a new spinoff NCIS: New York and returning franchise stars.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of the tea at 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
A still of the tea at 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

CBS has set its fall plan for the ‘NCIS’ franchise, bringing the flagship drama, a new spinoff, and the prequel series together in one three-hour block. The lineup also marks onscreen returns for three actors with long ties to the franchise. LL Cool J is leading the new series as Sam Hanna, while Michael Weatherly and Mark Harmon will have season-spanning roles in the returning shows. The network announced the schedule as part of its fall premiere rollout. The all-‘NCIS’ night begins Tuesday, October 6. ‘NCIS’ Season 24 will open the block at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of ‘NCIS: New York’ at 9 p.m., and ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3 will close the night at 10 p.m. The schedule gives CBS’ full Tuesday primetime lineup, with each episode leading directly into the next.

‘NCIS: New York’ brings Sam Hanna back to the franchise after ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ ended in 2023. The series follows Hanna as he returns to his hometown and joins the NCIS field office in New York City. He will work alongside Scott Caan’s Nick Schaeffer, an agent who helps lead a team handling cases connected to the city and its port. Variety reported that Jennifer Beals will play Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, while Jacqueline Byers, Shane Harper, and Devin Druid have also joined the regular cast. Byers plays special agent Addison ‘Addy’ Ross, Harper is special agent Wyatt Hill, and Druid is tech specialist Sean Sullivan. Caan is playing a new character rather than reprising Danny Williams from ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ which previously crossed over with ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.

A screengrab of LL Cool J taken from 'NCIS: Los Angeles' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @ncisla)
A screengrab of LL Cool J taken from 'NCIS: Los Angeles' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @ncisla)

Weatherly will return to the flagship series as Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo for a season-long arc. The actor was part of the original cast and left as a series regular at the end of Season 13, though he later returned as a guest. Photos from the first Season 24 table read showed Weatherly seated with Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, and other cast members. CBS has not disclosed what brings Tony back or exactly how many episodes he will appear in. Harmon will have an onscreen role throughout all 10 episodes of ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3. The present-day Leroy Jethro Gibbs will be part of a mystery connected to Gibbs’ time at Camp Pendleton in the 1990s, according to CBS. Austin Stowell will continue to play the younger Gibbs in the prequel timeline, while Harmon will remain the show’s narrator and executive producer. ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: New York’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ will air consecutively on CBS every Tuesday.

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