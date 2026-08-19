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Fan-favorite ‘Bridgerton’ star reveals reduced role in Season 5 and why she’s happy about it

Nicola Coughlan details she’s taking a step back from her role as Penelope Featherington in 'Bridgerton' Season 5
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Bridgerton' Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Liam Daniel)
A still from 'Bridgerton' Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Liam Daniel)

'Bridgerton' fans just received some rather upsetting news. The beloved Penelope Featherington is set to step into the background in the much-awaited Season 5, but the actress herself seems to be on board with this turn of events. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Irish actress Nicola Coughlan said, "I feel very lucky. It’s the best of both worlds, because I’m currently filming on Only Murders, but I still get to pop back to Bridgerton now and then and see everybody, and it’s just like coming home. You’re like, ‘Oh, hey guys, how you doing?’" Furthermore, the ‘Derry Girls’ star called the development "bittersweet," noting that she had an "incredible experience" leading Season 3, but that this way is "nice and low pressure."

Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ (Image Source: Tudum | Photo by Liam Daniel)
Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Liam Daniel)

The reduced screen time for Penelope in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 is the result of her storyline in Season 4. As per series showrunner Jess Brownell's interview with Tudum, Penelope grew so much in Season 4 that "she’s not the powerless girl who needs Whistledown to take back her voice anymore." Brownell explained that she still believes gossip is power, and that the powerless can use it to shift the balance, but Penelope no longer feels that she needs Whistledown’s power to amplify her own. Additionally, in the Season 4 finale, it’s revealed that another mysterious figure has taken over as the new writer of the infamous gossip column. Interestingly, Brownell noted that even Coughlan herself is not privy to the identity of the new Lady Whistledown.

After spending several seasons writing anonymously as Whistledown, Penelope decides to retire from her alter ego. By the Season 4 finale, Penelope tells Queen Charlotte that she made Whistledown a trap for herself, and that giving it up was not a punishment but rather a way for her to gain peace.

A still from ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 (Image Source: Tudum)
A still from ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix)

So, what does this mean for Penelope’s role in Season 5? Coughlan has stated that her role in the upcoming season is significantly reduced. In an interview with Waitrose’s Dish Podcast, Coughlan confirmed that "season five has started filming already," and that she "won’t be in it very much." Part of the reason for this could be Coughlan’s role in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ The actress has stated that she is currently filming the sixth season of the series with her co-stars David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker.

Meanwhile, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 will focus more on the romance between Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). In many ways, this is entirely characteristic of the franchise, as every year a new couple is selected to take center stage while the rest take on less prominent positions on the screen. For Penelope, this means that she can spend more time with Colin, without having to worry about the next column.

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