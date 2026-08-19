Taylor Sheridan finally reveals fate of ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘6666’: ‘I would never...’

Over the years, there have been several rumors about the ‘6666’ spinoff focusing on the legendary Four Sixes Ranch in Texas

Taylor Sheridan has officially put an end to years of speculation. The creator of ‘Yellowstone’ revealed that the much-awaited ‘6666’ spinoff focusing on the legendary Four Sixes Ranch in Texas is not going to happen. In a recent conversation with rodeo personality Dale Brisby on his ‘Rodeo Time’ podcast, the director said: “There’s never going to be one. I would never fictionalize that ranch. People thought that that was going to be a thing, but I would never do that.”

Taylor Sheridan speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2023, in Indio, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper)

This is the final answer to the question that has been building since 2021, when Paramount first announced the development of a ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff to chronicle the history of the Four Sixes. The ranch previously featured in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, where it was revealed that Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) was sent there to toughen up as a cowboy. The storyline was expected to be the catalyst for a spin-off, but it was not meant to be.

The Four Sixes is not a fictional ranch where actors bring their characters to life. On the contrary, it is a real settlement where families live. Sheridan recalled that making a television series would require inventing a plot that would have nothing to do with the real events occurring at the ranch. He pointed out that General Manager Heath Ownby, who was featured in the series as himself in Jimmy’s ranch, was one of the genuine cowboys. In Sheridan’s opinion, a script about ranch life would be “trivializing and fictionalizing something where real people work, and they raise their families there,” and he would never do that to them. “I could never do that to the cowboys that dedicated themselves, and everybody that works on that ranch. I’m very protective of the Sixes, and it’s a big responsibility to be the person who has to protect that ranch, so I have to be very, very careful with it,” he added.

A still from the ‘Yellowstone’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @YellowstoneUniverse)

This is not the first time that Sheridan has shown such sentiment about the ranch. After the death of its owner, Anne Windfohr Marion, in 2020, he bought the 156-year-old ranch himself and was said to have paid $330 million, according to Holler. Moreover, he offered some comfort to fans who may be heartbroken by the news. Sheridan stated that he has been collecting scenes involving Jimmy at the Four Sixes. “I’ve actually got on my computer all the scenes of Jimmy at the 6666 pulled out and strung together, and it makes its own perfect little movie. You watch him go there as this misfit, and leave as a man and a respected cowboy,” he said.

The confirmation comes as the ‘Yellowstone’ universe continues to expand without ‘6666.’ ‘Marshals’ was launched earlier this year, while ‘Dutton Ranch’ premiered in May and was renewed for Season 2 in June. ‘The Madison’ is also part of Sheridan’s growing universe, while the prequel ‘1944’ is currently in development. Nevertheless, Sheridan is reportedly set to have a bigger creative role in the upcoming season of ‘Dutton Ranch’ as his television empire grows.