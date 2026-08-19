‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 sets release date as Vince Vaughn returns in first-look photos

‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 brings Vince Vaughn back for a new Florida mystery, with first-look photos teasing another strange case for Andrew Yancy.

Vince Vaughn is returning as Andrew Yancy in ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2. Apple TV has confirmed that the comedy series will premiere on December 2, 2026, with the first-look photos offering a glimpse at the new chapter. The second season will consist of 10 episodes, released every Wednesday until the finale on February 3, 2027.

Season 2 tells an entirely new story based on the world created by Carl Hiaasen. Yancy finds himself involved in another strange Florida case after witnessing the murder of Florida’s finest fixer. The incident gives Yancy a chance to regain his detective's badge. An ambitious state attorney pairs him with a serious forensic accountant to investigate the killing.

Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy in a still from 'Bad Monkey' Season 2 (Image Source: Apple TV)

The case quickly grows more complicated. Yancy gets caught between rival criminal groups while dealing with some unusual figures along the way. The new story introduces an erudite mob boss and his unhinged son. Yancy also crosses paths with a hard-edged young woman who needs his protection.

Furthermore, Yancy continues to deal with his aging father and his unresolved feelings for Dr. Rosa Campesino, played by Natalie Martinez. Rosa gets her own mystery after investigating a strange rash. Her storyline adds another problem to Yancy’s already crowded life.

The season also introduces an animal relocation specialist whose business creates concerns for the local environment. Vaughn leads the returning cast alongside Martinez, Charlotte Lawrence, and John Ortiz.

Meredith Hagner as Eve Stripling in a still from 'Bad Monkey' Season 2 (Image Source: Apple TV)

The new cast includes John Malkovich, Yvonne Strahovski, and Zavior Phillips. The guest cast features Nate Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Brent Morin, Joey Avery, Dax Shepard, Sam Jaeger, Margarita Levieva, Peter Billingsley, and June Diane Raphael.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Mo Amer join the series in recurring roles. Bill Lawrence returns as developer and showrunner. Warner Bros. Television produces the series through Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. The first-look images show Vaughn back as Yancy as he gets pulled into another bizarre Florida investigation.