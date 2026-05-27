Emily Blunt reveals major plot details about 'Disclosure Day' in Universal Pictures promo

The screenplay of the upcoming movie is written by long-time Spielberg collaborator David Koepp, also known for his work on 'Jurassic Park.'

Ahead of its June 12 theatrical release, 'Disclosure Day' has so far released two teaser trailers. While the first teaser briskly established the world and the tone of the upcoming Steven Spielberg directorial, the recently released second teaser has revealed quite a few intriguing details about the famed director's most recent foray into the extraterrestrial domain since the 2005 movie 'War of the Worlds.' The one-minute teaser features star Emily Blunt discussing her character, Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and journalist who becomes a chief advocate for disclosing the secrets of life beyond human form in the universe.

Blunt begins the teaser by saying, "This film is such an original science fiction story about the idea of non-human life existing in other worlds, and that we are not alone. And Margaret is suddenly imbued with these abilities she's never had before." Along with Blunt's narration, the teaser opens with the iconic scene of Margaret beginning one of her weather forecast shows, then suddenly choking up, only to emit unearthly guttural noises before collapsing on the floor. Blunt further added, "Her and Daniel, they are the beholders of this world-changing secret, and so they are being chased down by the highest form of shadowy government who are trying to stop them from revealing this truth to the world."

Emily Blunt as Margaret Fairchild in a still from 'Disclosure Day' (Image Source: Universal Pictures)

The teaser consequently features Margaret calling up Daniel Kelner, played by Josh O'Connor, out of the blue. She hurriedly asks him not to go back into his house, as she knows someone or something is waiting there to k*ll him. It is worth noting that, at that point in the story, Margaret and Daniel have never met. The teaser continues providing background, with shots of the two characters' younger versions undergoing some sort of shared therapy that connects them via telekinesis. An off-camera voice-over claims, "It's the two of you. It's always been just the two of you." As Daniel and Margaret prepare to disclose the secrets of extraterrestrial life, their own lives hang in the balance.

Emily Blunt and Josh O' Connor in a still from 'Disclosure Day' (Image Source: Universal Pictures)

At one point in the teaser, a car pushes Daniel and Margaret's vehicle towards an incoming train. By the end of the teaser, Margaret is seen undergoing a treatment that may be intended to fully realize her powers. Blunt continues to remark, "These new, extraordinary gifts that have been bestowed upon them, challenge the characters' values and beliefs about what's possible." The teaser ends with Margaret's chilling declaration, "This is Disclosure Day." The film's screenplay is written by David Koepp, who previously collaborated with Spielberg on 'Jurassic Park' and 'War of the Worlds.'