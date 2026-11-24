Elizabeth Holmes doc ‘You Can See Everything’ sets digital release date after $100M box-office run

Nathan Fielder's documentary, which follows Elizabeth Holmes in the 34 days before she reported to prison in 2023, is now available to watch at home

Nathan Fielder’s unconventional Elizabeth Holmes documentary is moving from the big screen to living rooms, giving audiences another chance to see one of the year’s more unusual nonfiction releases. 'You Can See Everything', directed by Lance Oppenheim and Fielder, is now available digitally after a theatrical run that delivered a surprisingly strong box-office performance.

The film arrived on digital platforms on November 24, just over a month after its October 16 cinema debut. Viewers in the US can rent or purchase it through services including Prime Video and Apple TV. On Prime Video, the documentary is available to buy for $24.99 or to rent for $19.99. You need an Amazon account, but viewers don't need a paid Prime membership to access the title.

Elizabeth Holmes from 'You Can See Everything' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Those choosing the rental option have 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish once playback begins. The digital release is a premium video-on-demand option, rather than a subscription streaming debut. A date for its arrival on a subscription service has not been confirmed.

'You Can See Everything' follows the disgraced Theranos founder during the 34 days before she reported to federal prison in 2023 to begin serving her 11-year sentence for defrauding investors. Fielder embedded himself with Holmes, her fiancé Billy Evans, and their two children at their San Diego rental home. What begins as an intimate look at their preparations for prison gradually takes an unexpected turn, with the documentary shifting its style after Holmes enters custody.

Nathan Fielder and Billy Evans from 'You Can See Everything' (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

The nearly three-hour film also puts Fielder's unusual approach to documentary filmmaking front and centre, blurring the line between observation and participation.

The film's theatrical performance was a surprise success. It opened with approximately $15.6 million in North America and has since crossed $100 million worldwide, reaching around $104.7 million in box-office earnings. That makes it one of the highest-grossing documentaries of the year.