Elizabeth Holmes doc ‘You Can See Everything’ gets release window as trailer reveals first look

The secret screening for the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, ‘You Can See Everything’, was held at the Telluride Film Festival.

The much-awaited documentary, ‘You Can See Everything’, based on Elizabeth Holmes, is set to hit the big screen in October. A24 released a trailer for the upcoming documentary, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on Sunday, September 6. As The Hollywood Reporter shared, it was the secret screening. The documentary's world premiere featured “the biggest lines” of the festival. It is scheduled to be released sometime in October 2026. Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim direct the highly anticipated documentary. Fans might already know Fielder from ‘Nathan for You’ and ‘The Rehearsal.’ As for Oppenheim, his notable works include ‘Some Kind of Heaven’ and the Chris Hansen movie ‘Primetime’, starring Robert Pattinson.

A still from ‘You Can See Everything’ (Image Source: YouTube | @A24)

A24 shared a trailer revealing the first look. It featured an intense conversation between Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes. “I’m not that person. I can promise you that. I don’t have anything to deceive you on,” she said. “Of course I’m not deceiving you. I’m engaging with you as a human being. Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that,” added Holmes. Fielder responded, “OK. Alright. OK, good chat.” However, he then added, “You’re being real right now?” to which she replied, “I’m always being real.” Notably, the backdrop also reveals a baby cooing nearby the two, which was shown later on.

A still from ‘You Can See Everything’ (Image Source: YouTube | @A24)

The official logline for the documentary reads, “Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss. From boundary-pushing directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim comes You Can See Everything.”

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The documentary revolves around Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud in 2018. It was connected with her company, Theranos. According to Holmes, they could test for several diseases using a small amount of blood. Earlier in 2015, she was named the youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire. However, she was later found guilty of defrauding investors, as she could not fulfill her claims. As a result, she was sentenced to prison for over 11 years. She currently resides in prison. Until the documentary is released, fans can watch the recently released trailer, which features the conversation between the two.