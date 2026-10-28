HBO sets release date for Colin Farrell’s ‘The Slightest Touch’ documentary

Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty’s 'The Slightest Touch' explores enduring friendship, Fogarty’s life with a rare skin condition, and their journey.

HBO has set November 25 as the premiere date for 'The Slightest Touch,' a documentary featuring Colin Farrell and his longtime friend Emma Fogarty. The film follows their friendship as Fogarty navigates life with a rare genetic condition. The HBO Original documentary will debut at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also stream on HBO Max. Rachel Fleit, known for directing HBO Max’s 'Bama Rush,' directs and produces the film.

'The Slightest Touch' follows Fogarty, who was born with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare condition that causes the skin to blister and tear easily. Despite its daily challenges, she has built a life shaped by determination and a desire to live on her own terms. As Fogarty approaches her 40th birthday, she and Farrell take on the Dublin Marathon together, with Farrell pushing her wheelchair for the final few miles.

A still of Emma Fogarty from 'The Slightest Touch' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO)

The documentary is presented by HBO Documentary Films and produced by Fine Point Films and Chapel Place Productions, in association with several production partners, including The Kennedy/Marshall Company and Original Films. Farrell, Claudine Farrell, Trevor Birney, Eimhear O’Neill, and Frank Marshall are among the producers.

Director Rachel Fleit said making the documentary reminded her of what matters most in life, including "love, care, community, and the friendships that carry us." She described it as an honor to witness the "extraordinary bond" between Fogarty and Farrell and thanked HBO Documentary Films for helping share their story and its message with audiences worldwide.

Farrell, meanwhile, offered a personal view of the project, saying he could not think of 'The Slightest Touch' as a conventional film. Instead, he called it "a collage of home videos," capturing moments shared throughout their experience. He added that he and his friends were grateful that their "adventure, our friendships, and our shared love for each other has found a home on HBO."

A still of Colin Farrell from 'The Slightest Touch' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO)

Colin Farrell is known for his performances across film and television, including 'In Bruges,' 'The Lobster,' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin.' The latter earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. He also earned acclaim for playing the Penguin in HBO’s 'The Penguin,' winning a Golden Globe and receiving an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the iconic DC villain.