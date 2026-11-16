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Apple TV confirms ‘Slow Horses’ fate amid Jack Lowden casting reports

The news comes ahead of the seventh season airing and just a couple of days after star Olivia Cooke said it is unlikely the show will go beyond Season 8
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Gary Oldman in a still from 'Slow Horses' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
Gary Oldman in a still from 'Slow Horses' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

Apple TV is keeping Jackson Lamb in business for at least two more seasons. 'Slow Horses', the acclaimed espionage drama starring Gary Oldman, has reportedly secured renewals for Seasons 9 and 10. The announcement extends the show's future beyond its already confirmed eighth season and signals a major commitment to one of Apple's most successful series.

The news is particularly interesting because it comes just days after Olivia Cooke, who plays Sid Baker, suggested that Season 8 could be the show's final chapter. The actor had indicated that the cast was preparing to say goodbye to the series. The latest renewal changes that outlook, although Apple has not yet revealed story details or confirmed the wider returning cast.

A still from 'Slow Horses' season 6 (Image Source: Apple TV)

The two additional seasons could take the series into uncharted territory. The show is based on Mick Herron's 'Slough House' novels, with Season 7 adapting 'Bad Actors' and Season 8 drawing from 'Clown Town', the ninth book in the collection.

With those adaptations accounting for the latest published novels, Seasons 9 and 10 could require original storylines developed for television, unless Herron adds more books to the series. Apple has not yet shared synopses for either season.

Actor Jack Lowden attends the Scottish premiere of "Benediction Call" during the Glasgow Film Festival at Glasgow Film Theatre on March 07, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Image Source: Roberto Ricciuti | WireImage)

Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but abrasive intelligence officer who leads Slough House, MI5's dumping ground for agents whose careers have gone off track. Despite their professional failures and chaotic working methods, Lamb's team repeatedly finds itself caught up in dangerous national security operations.

The ensemble also features Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce and Olivia Cooke. The series is produced by See-Saw Films, with Oldman, Herron and several other members of the creative team serving as executive producers.

The renewal is another significant milestone for 'Slow Horses', which has become Apple's longest-running series.

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