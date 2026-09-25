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‘Evil Dead Burn’ sets HBO Max release date alongside a surprise

HBO will air 'Evil Dead' (2013) and 'Evil Dead Rise' before the new film’s television premiere, and here's when you catch it.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Souheila Yacoub in a still from 'Evil Dead Burn' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @evildead)
Souheila Yacoub in a still from 'Evil Dead Burn' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @evildead)

The latest 'Evil Dead' film is headed to HBO Max in time for Halloween, with HBO also planning an evening of franchise movies around its television premiere. 'Evil Dead Burn' opened in theaters in July, and the streaming announcement gives viewers who missed that run a date to watch it at home. The streamer's lineup will pair the new film with the two most recent 'Evil Dead' releases. The movies will air back-to-back on the network the following day.

'Evil Dead Burn' will begin streaming exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, October 2. The company describes the launch as the film's global streaming debut. Its HBO television premiere follows on Saturday, October 3, at 8 p.m. ET. These are separate debuts: HBO Max gets the movie on Friday, while the scheduled broadcast takes place Saturday.

A screengrab taken from 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)
A screengrab taken from the 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

HBO will lead into the premiere with 'Evil Dead' (2013) at 4.45 p.m. ET and 'Evil Dead Rise' at 6.20 p.m. ET on October 3. 'Evil Dead Burn' follows at 8 p.m. ET, completing the three-film lineup. The earlier movies are the franchise's two most recent films before ‘Evil Dead Burn.’ Viewers planning to stream can therefore follow the series' recent films through the new installment in one evening.

The studio's description states, “After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on... even in death.” Souheila Yacoub leads the cast, which also includes Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Erroll Shand and Maude Davey. Sébastien Vaniček directed the film. He wrote the screenplay with Florent Bernard.

A screengrab taken from 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)
A screengrab taken from the 'Evil Dead Burn' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

'Evil Dead Burn' arrived in theaters on July 10 and is the sixth film in the franchise. Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert produced the latest film, while Bruce Campbell is among its executive producers. The franchise began with 'The Evil Dead' in 1981 and later expanded to the television series 'Ash vs Evil Dead'. The HBO Max release marks the film's global streaming debut.

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