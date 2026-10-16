MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Where is Elizabeth Holmes now? ‘You Can See Everything’ recounts Theranos founder’s fall from grace

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim filmed Elizabeth Holmes for 34 days before she reported to a Texas prison
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘You Can See Everything’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | A24)
A still from ‘You Can See Everything’ (Cover Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Elizabeth Holmes left Stanford University at 19 to create Theranos in 2003. She aimed to develop a machine capable of conducting numerous medical tests using just a few drops of blood. However, the technology failed to deliver on those promises. As a result, the company fell apart following several Wall Street Journal reports. In 2022, Holmes faced conviction by a federal jury for three wire fraud charges and one conspiracy charge related to defrauding investors. Fast-forward to 2026, Nathan Fielder, known for ‘Nathan for You,’ and Lance Oppenheim, director of ‘Primetime,’ teamed up on an A24 documentary titled ‘You Can See Everything.’ This film explores Holmes’ journey during the 34 days leading up to her imprisonment. 

Stills from ‘You Can See Everything’ (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

As of now, she remains at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility for women located in Bryan, Texas. She reported there on May 30, 2023. According to ABC News, citing an update from the Justice Department’s Victim Notification System, she is scheduled to transfer to the Austin Transitional Center, a halfway house in Del Valle, Texas, on August 23, 2027. The outlet cited the department as saying, “Additionally, per BOP policy, specific designation information cannot be released until after an individual arrives at their designated institution.”

Once she is out of the halfway house, she will reside in Austin under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office in that area. Initially sentenced to 135 months (11 years and three months) back in November 2022, a federal judge later reduced her sentence to 123 months in March. CNN reported that she became eligible for a reduction in her sentence based on retroactive guidelines for first-time offenders. Her new release date is February 2030. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her former partner and the second-in-command at Theranos, were also ordered to pay $452 million in restitution. An appeals court upheld this decision. Balwani faced his own trial and received a sentence of almost 13 years in prison. 

A still from ‘You Can See Everything’ (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Meanwhile, Holmes reached out to President Donald Trump in 2025, asking him to commute her sentence. The Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney still lists the request as pending. Interestingly, there’s a twist about the documentary as well. Notably, Holmes and her partner Billy Evans (a California hotel heir) reached out to A24 about making a film. This caught the attention of Fielder and Oppenheim. The former ended up staying in a guest house at their beachside home in Del Mar, California. The couple lives there with their two kids. During this time, the crew filmed from morning until night.

Over time, they collected footage for the project. A24 unveiled the film at a secret screening with no phones allowed during the Telluride Film Festival on September 6. It later featured at the New York Film Festival. In a Q&A session in New York, Fielder confessed to the audience, “I am still struggling to this day to understand what I went through.” A24 releases ‘You Can See Everything’ in theaters on October 16, and the film runs nearly three hours.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Is ‘Whalefall’ based on a true story? Everything to know about Josh Brolin's survival thriller
MOVIES

Is ‘Whalefall’ based on a true story? Everything to know about Josh Brolin's survival thriller

Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams' survival thriller 'Whalefall' follows a diver trapped inside a giant whale
2026-10-16T05:09:43.000Z
EXCLUSIVE | Cody Rhodes reveals his biggest worry playing Guile in ‘Street Fighter’
MOVIES

EXCLUSIVE | Cody Rhodes reveals his biggest worry playing Guile in ‘Street Fighter’

In an exclusive sit-down, Cody Rhodes discusses playing Guile in ‘Street Fighter’ and praises Callina Liang’s performance as Chun-Li
2026-10-16T04:10:24.000Z
‘The Mummy’ sequel reveals new title ahead of Brendan Fraser’s 2027 return
MOVIES

‘The Mummy’ sequel reveals new title ahead of Brendan Fraser’s 2027 return

Rachel Weisz returns as Evie in the upcoming film for the first time since 2001, opposite Brendan Fraser
2026-10-16T03:52:38.000Z
‘The Beekeeper 2’ sets release date as Jason Statham returns for dangerous new mission
MOVIES

‘The Beekeeper 2’ sets release date as Jason Statham returns for dangerous new mission

Adam Clay gets a weaponized ride as the sequel’s first trailer teases his next fight, and here's when the film comes to theaters.
2026-10-15T19:26:22.000Z
What is ‘You Can See Everything’ about? All you need to know about Elizabeth Holmes' documentary
MOVIES

What is ‘You Can See Everything’ about? All you need to know about Elizabeth Holmes' documentary

Nathan Fielder's documentary examines Elizabeth Holmes, her Theranos scandal and the blurred line between truth, perception and deception.
2026-10-15T19:00:43.000Z
Zendaya to star in A24's next sci-fi film from ‘Ex Machina’ director
MOVIES

Zendaya to star in A24's next sci-fi film from ‘Ex Machina’ director

Zendaya joins a new A24 sci-fi project, adding another major film to her growing lineup of high-profile collaborations.
2026-10-15T16:35:39.000Z
Do Maya and Jason end up together? ‘Love Of Your Life’ ending explained
MOVIES

Do Maya and Jason end up together? ‘Love Of Your Life’ ending explained

‘Love Of Your Life’, starring Margaret Qualley, is currently streaming on Prime Video
2026-10-15T08:31:39.000Z
Does ‘Street Fighter’ have a post-credits scene? What to expect from the new movie
MOVIES

Does ‘Street Fighter’ have a post-credits scene? What to expect from the new movie

‘Street Fighter’ is set in 1993 and sends Ryu and Ken into the World Warrior Tournament after Chun-Li recruits them
2026-10-15T08:15:30.000Z
‘A Long Winter’ sets release date as Fred Hechinger faces family crisis in mountains
MOVIES

‘A Long Winter’ sets release date as Fred Hechinger faces family crisis in mountains

Fred Hechinger searches for his missing mother in Andrew Haigh’s drama, adapted from Colm Tóibín’s short story.
2026-10-14T16:29:20.000Z
Daily Wire's ‘Confession’ adds James Franco and Oscar nominees to cast as Ben Shapiro pens script
MOVIES

Daily Wire's ‘Confession’ adds James Franco and Oscar nominees to cast as Ben Shapiro pens script

The Daily Wire’s upcoming film follows a former professor imprisoned in Moscow
2026-10-14T04:46:35.000Z