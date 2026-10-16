Where is Elizabeth Holmes now? ‘You Can See Everything’ recounts Theranos founder’s fall from grace

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim filmed Elizabeth Holmes for 34 days before she reported to a Texas prison

Elizabeth Holmes left Stanford University at 19 to create Theranos in 2003. She aimed to develop a machine capable of conducting numerous medical tests using just a few drops of blood. However, the technology failed to deliver on those promises. As a result, the company fell apart following several Wall Street Journal reports. In 2022, Holmes faced conviction by a federal jury for three wire fraud charges and one conspiracy charge related to defrauding investors. Fast-forward to 2026, Nathan Fielder, known for ‘Nathan for You,’ and Lance Oppenheim, director of ‘Primetime,’ teamed up on an A24 documentary titled ‘You Can See Everything.’ This film explores Holmes’ journey during the 34 days leading up to her imprisonment.

Stills from ‘You Can See Everything’ (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

As of now, she remains at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility for women located in Bryan, Texas. She reported there on May 30, 2023. According to ABC News, citing an update from the Justice Department’s Victim Notification System, she is scheduled to transfer to the Austin Transitional Center, a halfway house in Del Valle, Texas, on August 23, 2027. The outlet cited the department as saying, “Additionally, per BOP policy, specific designation information cannot be released until after an individual arrives at their designated institution.”

Once she is out of the halfway house, she will reside in Austin under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office in that area. Initially sentenced to 135 months (11 years and three months) back in November 2022, a federal judge later reduced her sentence to 123 months in March. CNN reported that she became eligible for a reduction in her sentence based on retroactive guidelines for first-time offenders. Her new release date is February 2030. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her former partner and the second-in-command at Theranos, were also ordered to pay $452 million in restitution. An appeals court upheld this decision. Balwani faced his own trial and received a sentence of almost 13 years in prison.

A still from ‘You Can See Everything’ (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Meanwhile, Holmes reached out to President Donald Trump in 2025, asking him to commute her sentence. The Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney still lists the request as pending. Interestingly, there’s a twist about the documentary as well. Notably, Holmes and her partner Billy Evans (a California hotel heir) reached out to A24 about making a film. This caught the attention of Fielder and Oppenheim. The former ended up staying in a guest house at their beachside home in Del Mar, California. The couple lives there with their two kids. During this time, the crew filmed from morning until night.

Over time, they collected footage for the project. A24 unveiled the film at a secret screening with no phones allowed during the Telluride Film Festival on September 6. It later featured at the New York Film Festival. In a Q&A session in New York, Fielder confessed to the audience, “I am still struggling to this day to understand what I went through.” A24 releases ‘You Can See Everything’ in theaters on October 16, and the film runs nearly three hours.